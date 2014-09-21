Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday: - - - - MOTOR RACING Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix Hamilton takes Formula One lead after Singapore victory SINGAPORE - Britain's Lewis Hamilton has won the Singapore Grand Prix for Mercedes and taken the championship lead after a retirement for team mate Nico Rosberg (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX, TV), moved, updates to follow, by Patrick Johnston and John O'Brien, 500 words) - - - - SOCCER Premier League (1500 unless stated) Leicester City v Manchester United (1230) Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1230) Everton v Crystal Palace Manchester City v Chelsea Champions City clash with title favourites Chelsea LONDON - Premier League champions Manchester City face title favourites Chelsea in a mouth-watering early season clash at the Etihad while big-spending neighbours United visit promoted Leicester City in the early game. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1430 GMT/1030 AM ET, Mike Collett, 500 words) - - La Liga Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano (1500) Cordoba v Sevilla (1700) Levante v Barcelona (1900 Barca seek to extend perfect start at Levante BARCELONA - Barcelona are the only La Liga team with a perfect record as they prepare for a trip to Valencia to play Levante. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), by Iain Rogers, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 500 words) - - Serie A (1300 unless stated) AS Roma v Cagliari Genoa v Lazio Sassuolo v Sampdoria Atalanta Bergamo v Fiorentina (1600) Udinese v Napoli (1600) Palermo v Inter Milan (1845) Torino v Verona (1845) Roma expected to extend winning start against Cagliari MILAN - AS Roma, fresh from thumping CSKA Moscow 5-1 in the Champions League and with a 100 percent record this season in all competitions, are favourites to maintain their winning start at home to Cagliari. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words) - - Bundesliga VfL Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen (1330) Cologne v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1530) Leverkusen visit Wolfsburg aiming for lead at the top BERLIN - Unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen will go two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga if they win at VfL Wolfsburg. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 300 words) - - Ligue 1 (1500 unless stated) Lille v Montpellier HSC (1200) Monaco v En Avant Guingamp Racing Lens v St Etienne Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyon (1900) PSG look to get into their stride against Lyon PARIS - Paris St Germain take on Olympique Lyonnais as they look to hit their stride in Ligue 1 while struggling AS Monaco host En Avant Guingamp. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/3 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words) - - Dutch Championship (1230 unless stated) AZ Alkmaar v PEC Zwolle Feyenoord v Ajax Amsterdam PSV Eindhoven v SC Cambuur Utrecht v Groningen (1445) Ajax face eternal rivals Feyenoord AMSTERDAM - Champions Ajax Amsterdam and eternal rivals Feyenoord meet in the weekend's standout match in Rotterdam, overshadowing the fixtures involving early season leaders PSV Eindhoven at home to SC Cambur and PEC Zwolle at AZ Alkmaar. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words) - - African Champions League Semi-final, first leg AS Vita Club (DR Congo) v CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) (1430) - - African Confederation Cup Semi-final, first leg Sewe Sport (Ivory Coast) v AC Leopards (Congo) (1530) - - - - ASIAN GAMES Hagino upstages Sun and Park at Asian Games INCHEON, South Korea - Japan's Kosuke Hagino steamed past his two big rivals -- China's Sun Yang and Park Tae-hwan of South Korea -- to win the 200 metres freestyle gold medal. A total of 24 gold medals were awarded including gymnastics, judo, weightlifting and wushu.(GAMES-ASIAN/ (PIX), stories by Peter Rutherford and Julian Linden, moved, 500 words) - - - - GOLF European Tour: Wales Open, Celtic Manor, Newport (to 21) Westwood, Donaldson and Bjorn step up Ryder Cup preparations LONDON - Lee Westwood, Jamie Donaldson and Thomas Bjorn play their last competitive golf before next week's Ryder Cup in the final round of the Wales Open. Dutchman Joost Luiten leads the field at Celtic Manor by two strokes with Donaldson the highest-placed of the Ryder Cup trio, six strokes off the pace. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words) - - - - CYCLING UCI road cycling world championships (to 28) Martin's team favourites to retain team time trial title PONFERRADA, Spain - Omega Pharma-Quick Step, led by triple individual champion Tony Martin, are favourites to retain their title in the team time trial at the road cycling world championships. (CYCLING-WORLD/TTT (PIX), expect by 1515 GMT/11:15 AM ET, 350 words) - - - - NFL Super Bowl rematch brings Broncos to Seattle Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos try to show they are a better team than the one demolished by the Seahawks in last season's Super Bowl when they visit Seattle for a rematch. (NFL-SEAHAWKS/(PIX), expect first copy by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 500 words) - - Cardinals and 49ers tangle in Wild West showdown The Arizona Cardinals, surprisingly on top of the NFC West, face the visiting San Francisco 49ers in a key division matchup after the New Orleans Saints bid for a first win of the season against visiting Minnesota Vikings in a full slate of league games. (NFL/(PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 500 words) - - Unbeaten Panthers tackle Steelers The Carolina Panthers, with All-Pro Greg Hardy inactive as he appeals his female assault case, go for their third consecutive win against a Pittsburgh Steelers team that was pounded by the Baltimore Ravens last week. (NFL-PANTHERS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 400 words) - - - - BASEBALL Pirates seek to beat Brewers, move closer to Cardinals The Pittsburgh Pirates continue their bid to catch the St. Louis Cardinals for the National League Central lead when the Milwaukee Brewers visit in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words) - - - - NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London duty editor: Alan Baldwin)