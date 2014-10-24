Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

TENNIS

WTA Finals, Singapore Indoor Stadium (to 26)

Sharapova grinds out first win but exits Finals

SINGAPORE - Maria Sharapova recovered from a second-set meltdown to record her first victory at this year's WTA Finals with a 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 triumph over Poland's Agnieszka Radwanksa on Friday but the Russian still bowed out of the elite eight-woman tournament.(TENNIS-WOMEN/FINALS (PIX), moved, by John O'Brien and Julian Linden, 600 words)

Murray, Ferrer chase World Tour Finals points

VALENCIA, Spain - Third seed Andy Murray and top-ranked David Ferrer continue their bids to amass qualification points for the World Tour Finals when they take on Kevin Anderson and Thomaz Bellucci respectively in the quarter-finals. (TENNIS-MEN/VALENCIA, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Nadal and Federer in quarter-final action

BASEL, Switzerland - Rafa Nadal takes on Croatian teenager Borna Coric in the quarter-finals while Roger Federer faces Grigor Dimitrov at the Swiss Indoor tournament. (TENNIS-MEN/BASEL, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

SOCCER

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen v Cologne (1830)

La Liga

Celta Vigo v Levante (1900)

Ligue 1

Toulouse v Racing Lens (1830)

Suarez to return in clasico, says Barca coach

MADRID - Luis Suarez, whose four-month ban for biting an opponent expires on Friday, will make his official Barcelona debut in Saturday's La Liga clasico at Real Madrid, coach Luis Enrique said.(SOCCER-SPAIN/CLASICO (TV), moved, 400 words)

We will also have coverge of real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti's news conference.

Serbia get walkover v Albania, three points deducted

BERNE - Serbia have been awarded a 3-0 walkover against Albania for last week's Euro 2016 qualifier, abandoned following a brawl on the pitch, but also had three points deducted, UEFA said on Friday. (SOCCER-UEFA/SERBIA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Brian Homewood, 650 words)

Costa may return against United, says Mourinho

LONDON - Diego Costa, Ramires and John Mikel Obi could all return to the Chelsea squad for their Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, manager Jose Mourinho said.(SOCCER-ENGLAND/CHELSEA, moved, 450 words)

BASEBALL

Giants host Royals in Game Three

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Giants send Tim Hudson to the mound against the Kansas City Royals and counterpart Jeremy Guthrie host when the best-of-seven World Series, tied at one game apiece, resumes at AT&T Park. (BASEBAL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: The McGladrey Classic, Sea Island, Georgia (to 26)

Harman in four-way tie for lead at Sea Island

Americans Brian Harman, Michael Thompson, Will MacKenzie and double heart-transplant recipient Erik Compton will take a joint one-shot lead into Friday's second round on the Seaside Course after opening with five-under-par 65s in the third event of the PGA Tour's 2014-15 season. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 2330 GMT/6.30 PM ET, 350 words)

NHL

Seguin leads Stars in clash versus Devils

Tyler Seguin, off to a solid start with 10 points in his first six games this season, leads the Dallas Stars in their clash with the host New Jersey Devils in one of five games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

Pakistan v Australia, Dubai, first test (to 26)

Pakistan in control after Warner hundred

DUBAI - David Warner registered his ninth test hundred on Friday but Pakistan took charge of the first test as they restricted Australia to 282 for eight at tea on the third day of the contest in Dubai. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/UPDATE 1, moved, 350 words)

New Zealand v South Africa, Mount Maunganui, second ODI

Amla century, poor NZ batting give South Africa series

Hashim Amla's composed century helped South Africa to within a sniff of reclaiming the one-day top ranking after they beat New Zealand by 72 runs to wrap up their three-match series with a game to spare on Friday. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, moved, 350 words)

GOLF

European Tour:

Perth International, Western Australia (to 26)

Desperate Whiteford takes one-stroke lead in Perth

Peter Whiteford's battle to secure his European Tour card could not affect his game as the 34-year-old Scot fired a six-under-par 66 to grab a one-shot halfway stage lead at the Perth International on Friday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, moved, 350 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup campaign begins in Austria

SOELDEN, Austria - The new World Cup season gets underway in Soelden this weekend with giant slalom races in the men's and women's events. (ALPINE SKIING/PREVIEW, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 500 words)

RALLYING

Rally of Spain (to 26)

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: Malaysian Grand Prix, Sepang (to 26)

