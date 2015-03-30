Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

CRICKET

World Cup

Power reigns supreme at 11th World Cup

MELBOURNE - The ICC hailed the 11th cricket World Cup the "most popular ever" and although most neutrals would have preferred New Zealand to win Sunday's final, there is no doubt Australia were worthy of their fifth title. (CRICKET-WORLD/(PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 650 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Malaysian Grand Prix

Vettel win is a relief for all except Mercedes

SEPANG, Malaysia - An ebullient Sebastian Vettel spoke at length about the importance of his first win for Ferrari when addressing reporters after his Malaysian Grand Prix triumph on Sunday, yet his beaming smile pretty much said it all. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved, by John O'Brien, 500 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

European Championship qualifiers/friendlies

Spain coach Del Bosque, players preview Netherlands friendly

AMSTERDAM - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque and players hold a news conference previewing Tuesday's friendly against Netherlands in Amsterdam. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/SPAIN, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 400 words)

We will also have the latest from other news conferences ahead of Tuesday's matches and look back on Sunday's encounters.

- - - -

TENNIS

Miami Open (to April 5)

Djokovic and Nishikori bid to advance at Key Biscayne

MIAMI - Top seed Novak Djokovic faces Belgian qualifier Steve Darcis, and fourth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan meets Serb Viktor Troicki with fifth-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic taking on France's Jeremy Chardy at Key Biscayne. (TENNIS-MIAMI/ MEN (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- -

Williams sisters headline play in Miami

MIAMI - Venus Williams faces fourth seed Caroline Wozniacki and sister and top seed Serena Williams is up against Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova in Miami Open. (TENNIS-MIAMI/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Rockets take aim at Raptors

The Houston Rockets make a run at the Southwest Division lead when they visit the Toronto Raptors, the Atlantic Division's top club, in a meeting of playoff-bound teams in one of the seven games of the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 700 words)

- - - -

NHL

Kings and Blackhawks meet in clash of Cup winners

Reigning Stanley Cup champions the Los Angeles Kings clash with previous league winners the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vancouver Canucks visit the St. Louis Blues as they all chase playoff berths in two of the six games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 600 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Europe desk editor: Ed Osmond)