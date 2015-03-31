Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Euro 2016 qualifier

Group B

Israel v Belgium (1845)

JERUSALEM - Belgium can move level with Group B leaders Wales on 11 points with victory in Jerusalem and should be full of confidence after thrashing Cyprus 5-0 on Saturday. (SOCCER-EURO/ISRAEL, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Ori Lewis, 400 words)

Friendlies

Italy v England (1845)

Kane to make full debut against Italy

TURIN - Hot-shot Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will make his first start as England take on Antonio Conte's Italy in Turin. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/ITALY, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Netherlands v Spain (1845)

Spain can avenge World Cup drubbing

AMSTERDAM - Spain can secure a measure of revenge for their 5-1 drubbing in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup when they take on Netherlands at the Amsterdam Arena. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/NETHERLANDS (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Switzerland v United States (1600)

ZURICH - Juergen Klinsmann's team have won only two out of eight games since the World Cup and are looking for an improved display at the Letzigrund. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/SWISS (PIX), expect by 1815 GMT/2:15 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Latin American friendlies:

Argentina v Ecuador New York (0200)

Mexico v Paraguay Kansas City (0300)

Peru v Venezuela Fort Lauderdale (0200)

Teams round off Copa America warm-up tours

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's clash with Ecuador tops the bill as six Latin American teams play friendlies in the United States in preparation for the Copa America in Chile in June. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/LATAM, expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by Rex Gowar, 300 words)

Johansson predicts easy win for old foe Blatter

VIENNA - It is 17 years since Lennart Johansson lost an acrimonious FIFA presidential election to Sepp Blatter and he has a stark message to the three men standing against his old foe -- you have no chance. (SOCCER-INTERVIEW-JOHANSSON), moved, by Mike Collett, 750 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Miami Open (to 5)

Djokovic and Murray play fourth-round matches

MIAMI - Top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov in the fourth round while number three Andy Murray meets South Africa's Kevin Anderson. In the women's competition, Venus Williams is up against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro. (TENNIS-MIAMI/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

GOLF

World number one Ko and company prepare for ANA Inspiration

RANCHO MIRAGE, California - World number one Lydia Ko and the rest of the game's top players gather at Mission Hills Country Club for this week's ANA Inspiration, the first women's major of the season. In a four-part package, we preview the tournament won last year by American Lexi Thompson who, at 19, became the second youngest champion at an LPGA major when she triumphed by three shots. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

NBA

Spurs look to inch closer to playoff berth

The league champion San Antonio Spurs look to inch closer to a playoff berth when they visit a Miami Heat team battling to secure one of the final Eastern Conference playoff berths in one of the four games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

NHL

Panthers, Bruins clash in big matchup

The Florida Panthers, four points behind Boston for the final Eastern Conference wildcard playoff berth, get a chance to close the gap when they visit the Bruins for a big matchup in one of the seven games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 700 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

