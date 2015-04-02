Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

Domestic European campaigns go down to the wire

LONDON - Europe's top leagues are approaching crunch time with championships, European places and the relegation and promotion battles all coming to a head while the domestic cup campaigns are bubbling to a climax. We look at the state of play in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France. (SOCCER-EUROPE/LEAGUES, moved, 450 words each)

Arsenal and Liverpool focus on points not Cup glory

LONDON - The Premier League bursts back into life after the international break this weekend with Arsenal and Liverpool clashing in a potential FA Cup final dress rehearsal in the early kick-off at the Emirates. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Mike Collett, 400 words)

Barca's Luis Enrique riding high on Celta return

MADRID - Barcelona coach Luis Enrique returns to Celta Vigo's Balaidos stadium on Sunday looking to consolidate a four-point advantage at the top of La Liga against the team he led successfully last season before taking over at the Nou Camp.(SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW) moved, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Optimism abounds as teams set to open 2015 MLB season

We look ahead to the 2015 Major League Baseball season with an eight-part package that includes an overall preview of the campaign, an interview with commissioner Rob Manfred, the return of Alex Rodriguez from a doping ban, a look at the rash of elbow injuries to pitchers, key storylines to watch, profiles on all 30 teams and key dates to look out for. (BASEBALL-PREVIEW/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 650 words)

SEE ALSO: (BASEBALL-ELBOWS/ (FEATURE), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 650 words) (BASEBALL-MANFRED/, expect 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Steve Ginsburg, 400 words) (BASEBALL-YANKEES/RODRIGUEZ, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 560 words) (BASEBALL-PENPIX/NATIONAL, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 1270 words) (BASEBALL- PENPIX/AMERICAN, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 1240 words) (BASEBALL-STORYLINES, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 560 words) (BASEBALL-DATES, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 85 words)

GOLF

Ko and company set for first round at Mission Hills

RANCHO MIRAGE, California - New Zealand's world number one Lydia Ko launches her bid for a first major title in Thursday's opening round at Mission Hills Country Club where the rest of the game's top players have gathered for the opening women's major of the season. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect first story by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

Commissioner Whan eyes a 'grander stage' for LPGA Tour

RANCHO MIRAGE, California - Since taking over as LPGA Commissioner in 2010, Mike Whan has weathered the end of an economic downturn and put the women's Tour on a strong financial footing by adding several new sponsors and events. Never a fan of the status quo, Whan has set his sights on establishing a "grander stage" for the Tour by giving it increased television exposure and greater prize money. (GOLF-LPGA/WHAN (INTERVIEW), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Miami Open (to 5)

MIAMI - Top seed Serena Williams faces Romanian Simona Halep, the number three seed, in the women's semi-finals while men's number one seed Novak Djokovic takes on Spanish sixth seed David Ferrer in the quarter-finals. (TENNIS-MIAMI/ (PIX), expect from 2300 GMT/7PM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

NBA

Cavs host Heat, Warriors seek 10th straight win

LeBron James plays host to his former team when the Cleveland Cavaliers welcome the Miami Heat while the Golden State Warriors seek a 10th consecutive victory in two of the three games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 300 words)

NHL

Bruins visit rival Wings for pivotal showdown

The streaking Boston Bruins visit the Original Six rival Detroit Red Wings in a game with massive playoff implications for each team in one of the nine games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASKETBALL

Crunch time for Maccabi and Panathinaikos

BELGRADE - Holders Maccabi Tel Aviv and six-time winners Panathinaikos can secure Euroleague playoff berths with home wins as the competition's second group stage enters a thrilling home straight. (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/ expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words) (Europe desk editor: Tony Jimenez)