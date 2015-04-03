Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

Premier League

LONDON - We continue the build-up to the weekend's Premier matches including Arsenal v Liverpool. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect stories throughout)

La Liga

Elbar v Rayo Vallecano

Cop on merit

- - - -

BASEBALL

Optimism abounds as teams set to open 2015 MLB season

We look ahead to the 2015 Major League Baseball season with an eight-part package that includes an overall preview of the campaign, an interview with commissioner Rob Manfred, the return of Alex Rodriguez from a doping ban, a look at the rash of elbow injuries to pitchers, key storylines to watch, profiles on all 30 teams and key dates to look out for. (BASEBALL-PREVIEW/, moved, by Larry Fine, 650 words)

SEE ALSO: (BASEBALL-ELBOWS/ (FEATURE), moved, by Larry Fine, 650 words) (BASEBALL-MANFRED/, moved, by Steve Ginsburg, 400 words) (BASEBALL-YANKEES/RODRIGUEZ, moved, by Larry Fine, 560 words) (BASEBALL-PENPIX/NATIONAL, moved, 1,270 words) (BASEBALL- PENPIX/AMERICAN, moved, 1,240 words) (BASEBALL-STORYLINES/, moved, 560 words) (BASEBALL-DATES/, moved, 85 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Houston Open, Humble, Texas (to 5)

Mickelson in early contention in Houston

Three-times Masters champion Phil Mickelson goes into the second round at the Golf Club of Houston three shots behind leader and fellow American Scott Piercy, who opened with a blistering nine-under-par 63. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration (to 5)

Pressel one ahead after first round at Mission Hills

RANCHO MIRAGE, California - Former champion Morgan Pressel takes a one-shot lead into the second round at Mission Hills Country Club after opening with a five-under-par 67 in the first women's major of the season. New Zealand's world number one Lydia Ko trails by four shots.(GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Miami Open (to 5)

Murray faces Berdych test before Isner takes on Djokovic

MIAMI - Britain's Andy Murray faces off against big-hitting Czech Tomas Berdych in the first of the men's semi-finals before defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on John Isner, who will be buoyed by the support of a home crowd. (TENNIS-MIAMI/ (PIX), expect first copy 2300 GMT/7PM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Euroleague

CSKA and Olympiakos tussle for top spot in Euroleague

BELGRADE - Six-time Euroleague winners CSKA Moscow and triple former champions Olympiakos Piraeus clash in a battle for top spot in Group F of the competition's second group stage, as Anadolu Efes Istanbul host Emporio Armani Milan in a playoff berth dogfight. (EUROLEAGUE-BASKETBALL/WRAPUP, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words)

- -

NBA

Spurs look to improve playoff seeding

The playoff-bound San Antonio Spurs try to improve their seeding in the Western Conference, host the Denver Nuggets in one of the 10 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

NHL

Canadiens visit Devils with eye on top spot

The Montreal Canadiens, in a battle to finish first overall, visit the New Jersey Devils in one of the nine games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Europe desk editor: Ed Osmond)