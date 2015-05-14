Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Europa League semi-final second leg

Fiorentina v Sevilla (0-3)

Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Napoli (1-1)

Fiorentina chasing unlikely comeback against holders Sevilla

FLORENCE, Italy - Fiorentina must pull off an unlikely comeback if they are to get past holders Sevilla who won last week's first leg in Spain 3-0. (SOCCER-EUROPA/FIORENTINA (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Napoli eye first European final in 26 years

KIEV - Napoli, who drew the first leg against Dnipro in Italy, visit Ukraine hoping to reach their first European final since Diego Maradona led them to UEFA Cup glory in 1989. (SOCCER-EUROPA/DNIPRO, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Italian Open, Rome (to 17)

'Almost perfect' Nadal cruises past Isner

ROME - Rafa Nadal produced an "almost perfect" display as he booked a place in the quarter-finals of the Rome Masters with a 6-4 6-4 victory over John Isner. (TENNIS-ROME/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 31)

Contador leads going into sixth stage

ROME - Race favourite Alberto Contador wears the pink jersey at the start of a 183-km ride from Montecatini Terme to Castiglione Della Pescaia. (CYCLING-GIRO/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, North Carolina (to 17)

McIlroy headlines solid field at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - World number one Rory McIlroy headlines a strong field at the Quail Hollow Club that includes Swede Henrik Stenson, American Phil Mickelson, Australian Jason Day and defending champion JB Holmes. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

- -

LPGA Tour:

Kingsmill Championship, Williamsburg, Virginia (to 17)

Salas back at Kingsmill to defend title

American Lizette Salas launches her title defence in the opening round at the Kingsmill Resort where New Zealand's world number one Lydia Ko and second-ranked Park In-bee of South Korea spearhead a heavyweight lineup. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

European Tour: Spanish Open, Barcelona (to 17)

Copy on merit

- - - -

NBA

Bulls host LeBron's Cavs with season on the line

The Chicago Bulls try to force LeBron James and the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers to a decisive seventh game in their Eastern Conference semi-final. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/BULLS (PIX), expect by 0245 GMT/10:45 PM ET, 250 words)

- -

Resurgent Clippers one win away from West final

LOS ANGELES - A year after their playoff hopes were rocked by a racism scandal that left previous owner Donald Sterling with a life ban, the Los Angeles Clippers can reach their first Western Conference final with a win over the visiting Houston Rockets in Game Six of the best-of-seven series. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/CLIPPERS (PIX), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Giants pitcher Lincecum set for clash with Reds

Triple World Series winner Tim Lincecum takes the mound for the defending champion San Francisco Giants versus the host Cincinnati Reds in one of the 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

