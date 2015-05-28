Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

FIFA

ZURICH - Pressure mounted on FIFA President Sepp Blatter on Thursday as the corruption scandal engulfing world soccer's governing body drew warnings from major sponsors and criticism from senior Western politicians. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (WRAPUP 2, moved, by Mike Collett and Brian Homewood, 1,000 words)

- -

FA Cup

Arsenal seek record 12th FA Cup against Villa

Arsene Wenger will seek to guide Arsenal to a record 12th FA Cup triumph when they face Aston Villa on Saturday and become the most successful manager in the history of the grand old competition. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PREVIEW), moved, 450 words)

- -

King's Cup

Barca seeking 27th King's Cup in final against Bilbao

MADRID - La Liga champions Barcelona can win a record-extending 27th King's Cup crown and secure the second of a possible treble of trophies when they host Athletic Bilbao for the final at the Nou Camp on Saturday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PREVIEW), moved, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

French Open, Paris (to June 7)

Nadal, Djokovic and Serena in action at Roland Garros

PARIS - Holder Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray all feature on a packed schedule with the Spaniard facing fellow Spaniard Nicolas Almagro in his second round match, while women's top seed Serena Williams is up against Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsman. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect from 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, reporting by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v New Zealand second test (to June 2)

Captains Cook and McCullum hold news conferences

LEEDS, England - England captain Alastair Cook and his New Zealand counterpart Brendon McCullum discuss the prospects for the second test at Headingley starting on Friday following England's thrilling 124-run win in the first match at Lord's. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Irish Open (to 31)

Misfiring McIlroy faces missing cut for second week running

World number one Rory McIlroy faces missing the cut for a second week in succession after posting a nine-over-par 80 in the opening round at his home event, the Irish Open, on Thursday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, moved, by Bernie McGuire, 350 words)

- -

PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson (to 31) Irving, Texas

Spieth to tee off with fellow young guns at Byron Nelson

Masters champion, hometown favourite and world number two Jordan Spieth launches his title bid in the company of fellow American young guns Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas in the opening round at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 31)

Contador leads Astana duo heading into 18th stage

Alberto Contador of Tinkoff-Saxo leads Astana duo Mikel Landa, also of Spain, and Italian Fabio Aru by four minutes two seconds and 4min 52sec respectively heading into the 18th stage from . (CYCLING-GIRO/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

NBA

What next for Clippers after season of promise ends early?

LOS ANGELES - As the Cavaliers and most likely the Warriors prepare to battle for the NBA Championship, the Los Angeles Clippers can only reflect on what might have been after a season of rich and timely promise ended abruptly. (NBA-CLIPPERS/FUTURE (FEATURE), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Rangers; Martinez look to stay perfect on season

Texas Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez (4-0) tries to keep his perfect record intact when he takes the mound versus the visiting Boston Red Sox in one of the eight games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London desk editor: Justin Palmer)