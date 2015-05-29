Reuters sports schedule at 1430 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

SOCCER

FIFA

Blatter set to win new term despite corruption scandal

ZURICH - World soccer boss Sepp Blatter was expected to be re-elected on Friday, defying growing calls for him to step down in the face of corruption scandals engulfing the sport's governing body. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX), moved, by Mike Collett and Brian Homewood, 1,000 words)

- -

Barcelona, Bilbao preview King's Cup final showdown

BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, his Athletic Bilbao counterpart Ernesto Valverde and players hold news conferences previewing Saturday's King's Cup final at the Nou Camp. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX, TV), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

French Open, Paris (to June 7)

Sharapova in action after Federer wins

PARIS - Roger Federer beat Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur to reach the fourth round before women's defending champion and second seed Maria Sharapova takes to Centre Court to face Australian Samantha Stosur. Alize Cornet also reached the last 16, leading the way for a host of French hopefuls including Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, reporting by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot, 600 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Irish Open (to 31)

Harrington stays in contention at Irish Open

Three-times major champion Padraig Harrington boosted his hopes of qualifying for next month's U.S. Open by moving to within a shot of the lead after two rounds of the Irish Open on Friday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, moved with updates to follow, by Bernie McGuire, 350 words)

- -

PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, Irving, Texas (to 31)

Bowditch in early command at Byron Nelson

Australian Steven Bowditch takes a two-shot lead into the second round after opening with a flawless eight-under-par 62 at the rain-softened TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas. Masters champion, hometown favourite and world number two Jordan Spieth trails by seven strokes. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

LPGA Tour: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, New Jersey (to 31)

Lewis back on New Jersey shores to defend LPGA title

American world number three Stacy Lewis launches her title defence in the opening round at Stockton Seaview Hotel & Golf Club where second-ranked Park In-bee of South Korea is also competing in a strong field at the 54-hole event. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/7.30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Red Sox down Rangers 5-1

Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez tossed seven scoreless innings and the Red Sox handed Texas pitcher Nick Martinez his first loss of the season. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved with update to follow, by The Sports Xchange)

- - - -

NBA

What next for Clippers after season of promise ends early?

LOS ANGELES - As the Cavaliers and most likely the Warriors prepare to battle for the NBA Championship, the Los Angeles Clippers can only reflect on what might have been after a season of rich and timely promise ended abruptly. (NBA-CLIPPERS/FUTURE (FEATURE), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v New Zealand, second test (to June 2)

New Zealand 68-3 after Anderson moves to 401 test wickets

LEEDS, England - New Zealand were 68-3 against England after James Anderson claimed his 401st test wicket at Headingley as the hosts look to clinch the two-match series by avoiding defeat following a gripping first test win at Lord's. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 0945 GMT/5:45 AM ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- -

Pakistan v Zimbabwe, second ODI, Lahore

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 31)

Contador heads into 19th stage with extended lead

Tinkoff Saxo's Alberto Contador leads compatriot Mikel Landa (Astana) by 5:15 and Italian Fabio Aru (Astana) by 6:05 overall after a bold attack on Thursday extended his lead going into the 236-km 19th stage from Verbania to Cervinia. (CYCLING-GIRO/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Prefontaine Classic: Diamond League, Eugene, Oregon

- - - -