Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Pleas for help to FIFA going unanswered, Nepal official says

Repeated pleas to embattled FIFA president Sepp Blatter and other senior officials asking for help to end "chaos and lawlessness" in Nepal's football federation (ANFA) have gone unanswered, the Asian body's vice-president told Reuters. (SOCCER-FIFA/NEPAL, moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Copa America

Venezuela seek second straight Copa America victory

VALPARAISO, Chile - Venezuela seek to build on their shock opening-round defeat of Colombia by disposing of Peru in their second match while Peru, beaten by Brazil at the weekend, need a victory to stay in contention. (SOCCER-COPA/M12 (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by Gideon Long, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

U.S. Open (to 21)

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington - Five-times major winner Phil Mickelson launches his bid for an elusive first U.S. Open victory after enduring a record six runner-up finishes at the event over the years. The season's second major, being held for the first time in the Pacific Northwest, is widely regarded as the most gruelling to win. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Steve Keating, 450 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Austrian Formula One Grand Prix

Hulkenberg faces F1 media after Le Mans victory

SPIELBERG, Austria - Le Mans winner Nico Hulkenberg joins his Formula One rivals, including fellow Germans Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel, in a news conference at the Red Bull Ring. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/(PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- -

Webber says Formula One is in bad shape and needs to change

SPIELBERG, Austria - Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber says the sport has lost its way and needs to make changes fast to engage disappointed fans. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/WEBBER, (INTERVIEW TV), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Aegon Championships, Queen's Club, London (to 21)

Beaten Dimitrov knocked out

LONDON - Luxembourg left-hander Gilles Muller sent title holder Grigor Dimitrov sliding out of the Aegon Championships after winning their second-round clash 6-4 7-6 (5) on Centre Court. (TENNIS-MEN/QUEENS, moved, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v Pakistan 1st test, Galle (to 21)

Silva powers Sri Lanka to 178 for three

Kaushal Silva stayed on course for his second test hundred after featuring in a century-plus stand with Kumar Sangakkara to help Sri Lanka to 178 for three on day two. (CRICKET-LANKA/, moved, 400 words)

- -

Bangladesh v India, first ODI, Dhaka

Rain threat looms over ODI series opener

DHAKA - Rain may play spoilsport when Bangladesh take on India in the first of three one-dayers hoping to prove they are no pushovers against their mighty neighbours. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

Caribbean youth policy backfired against Australia

West Indies turned to youngsters for the two-test series against Australia but the batsmen floundered against a strong bowling attack, raising questions of whether it was a good idea to drop 40-year-old Shivnarine Chanderpaul. (GOLF-WINDIES/ANALYSIS), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 450 words)

- - - -

EUROPEAN GAMES

European Games in full swing

BAKU - The inaugural European Games are in full swing with a further 16 gold medals up for grabs in the Azeri capital on Thursday. (GAMES-EUROPE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Tom Hayward)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Yankees end four-game series with Sabathia on the mound

CC Sabathia is due to be the starting pitcher for the New York Yankees as they meet the Miami Marlins in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Switzerland (to 21)

Copy on merit

- - - -

HORSE RACING

Royal Ascot, England (to 20)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Europe desk editor: Tony Jimenez)