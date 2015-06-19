Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

GOLF

U.S. Open (to 21)

Johnson and Stenson one ahead at Chambers Bay

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington - American Dustin Johnson and Swede Henrik Stenson will take a joint one-shot lead into the second round at Chambers Bay after opening with five-under-par 65s. Phil Mickelson, looking to complete a career grand slam of the four majors, carded a 69 while Tiger Woods continued to struggle as he ballooned to an 80. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect first story by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Steve Keating, 450 words)

- -

Chambers Bay greens 'perfectly fine', says Ogilvy

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington - Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia led a chorus of criticism of the greens during the U.S. Open first round on Thursday but former champion Geoff Ogilvy felt that good putters "would prevail". (GOLF-OPEN/OGILVY (INTERVIEW), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 550 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Austrian Formula One Grand Prix

First practice at the Red Bull Ring

SPIELBERG, Austria - Mercedes set the pace in first practice for the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday while Ferrari principal Maurizio Arrivabene risked being run over in the pitlane by his team's former driver Felipe Massa. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/(PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Aegon Championships, Queen's Club, London (to 21)

Murray faces giantkiller Muller

LONDON - Andy Murray will be in action against Luxembourg giantkiller Gilles Muller, who beat 2014 champion Grigor Dimitrov, in the quarter-finals while Canada's Milos Raonic takes on Frenchman Gilles Simon. (TENNIS-MEN/QUEENS, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Halle Open, Germany (to 21)

Federer eyes last four spot at Halle

HALLE - World number two Roger Federer takes on underdog Florian Mayer as the top seed looks to book a last four spot and a shot at an eighth title at the grasscourt tournament. (TENNIS-MEN/HALLE (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

London - Britain's double Olympic champion Mo Farah has denied ever taking performance-enhancing drugs and said rumours and speculation over his career after the revelation that he missed two drugs tests "are completely false". (ATHLETICS FARAH/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Under-20 World Cup final (0500)

Brazil look to join Argentina with sixth under-20 title

AUCKLAND - Rogerio Micale's Brazil side are not only attempting to join Argentina on six under-20 world titles but try to restore some of the pride lost in the nation's soccer prowess after their terrible World Cup campaign last year against a Serbia side looking to win their first title as an independent nation. (SOCCER-WORLD/U20 (PIX), expect by 0730 GMT/3 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v Pakistan 1st test, Galle (to 21)

Sri Lanka took the upper hand after the third day of the opening test at Galle on Friday, reducing Pakistan to 118-5 after Kaushal Silva's second test century took the hosts to 300 in their first innings. (CRICKET-LANKA/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

EUROPEAN GAMES

European Games in full swing

BAKU - The inaugural European Games are in full swing with a gold medals up for grabs in the Azeri capital on Friday. (GAMES-EUROPE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Tom Hayward)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Marlins visit Reds

Slugger Stanton leads Marlins into clash with Reds

Home runs leader Giancarlo Stanton and the Miami Marlins visit the Cincinnati Reds in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Switzerland (to 21)

Copy on merit

- - - -

HORSE RACING

Royal Ascot, England (to 20)

Copy on merit

