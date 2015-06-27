Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

FIFA investigation

President Blatter says he has not resigned - paper

LONDON - Sepp Blatter has added to speculation he may try to stay on as head of world soccer's governing body but a source told Reuters on Friday the 79-year old still intends to stand down as FIFA president. (SOCCER-FIFA/, moved, 400 words)

Scotiabank warns CONCACAF to clean up its act

TORONTO - Bank of Nova Scotia has warned regional soccer body CONCACAF, which is deeply enmeshed in the FIFA bribery scandal, that it will withhold funds from a major sponsorship deal unless the confederation cleans up its act, according to a source familiar with the bank's position. (SOCCER-FIFA/BANK-NOVA moved, by Euan Rocha and John Tilak, 500 words)

TENNIS

Wimbledon favourites discuss title aspirations

LONDON - Former champions Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova will discuss their build-up and hopes for the grasscourt major which begin on Monday. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/, expect from 1600 GMT, by Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis, 400 words)

Acrobatic Dimitrov hopes to turn Wimbledon upside down

LONDON - Grigor Dimitrov's pre-Wimbledon rituals included hanging upside down from the handrails of a London Underground train and the 24-year-old hopes he will turn the All England Club on its head by becoming the first Bulgarian man to win a grand slam singles title. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/DIMITROV (INTERVIEW), expect by 1600 GMT, by Pritha Sarkar, 600 words)

WTA: Eastbourne International (to 28)

ATP: Aegon Open, Nottingham (to 28)

Copy on merit

EUROPEAN GAMES

Taylor goes for gold in Baku

BAKU - Olympic boxing champion Katie Taylor of Ireland bids to add another gold medal to her glistening collection on the penultimate day of competition. (GAMES-EUROPE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Tom Hayward, 400 words)

MOTORCYCLING

Dutch MotoGP

Rossi wins at Assen

ASSEN, Netherlands - Yamaha's Valentino Rossi won MotoGP's Dutch TT race from pole position after a thrilling duel with world champion Marc Marquez in which the pair clashed at the final corner. (MOTORCYCLING-DUTCH/ (PIX), moved, 300 words)

SOCCER

COPA AMERICA

Brazil v Paraguay quarter-final

CONCEPCION, Chile - Brazil, without Neymar in their ranks, take on Paraguay with a semi-final against Lionel Messi's Argentina at stake. (SOCCER-COPA/M22 (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

Women's World Cup (to July 5)

Canada take on England for final four spot

VANCOUVER - A capacity crowd of close to 55,000 is expected to pack BC Place as Canada takes on England for a place in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup. (SOCCER-WOMEN/CANADA (PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Steve Keating 400 words)

Australia take on Japan for semi-final spot

EDMONTON - After upsetting Brazil, Australia now set their sights on defending champions Japan in their quarter-final at the Commonwealth Stadium. (SOCCER-WOMEN/AUSTRALIA (PIX), expect by 0100 GMT/7PM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship (to 28)

Watson in command at Travelers

Twice Masters champion Bubba Watson takes a two-shot lead over Swede Carl Petterson and Americans Brian Harman and Brian Stuard into the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 300 words)

U.S. Senior Open Championship (to 28)

Third round action of the U.S. Senior Open Championships at Del Paso Country Club in Sacramento, California. (GOLF-SENIORS/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 250 words)

European Tour: BMW International Open, Munich (to 28)

Cabrera-Bello leads way

Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello, twice a winner on the European Tour, carries a one-stroke lead into the third round in Munich. (GOLF-EUROPEAN, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

LPGA: Arkansas Championship (to 28)

Second round action from the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0130 GMT/9:30 PM ET, 250 words)

ATHLETICS

Gatlin chases 200m spot at U.S. world trials

EUGENE, Oregon - Year's fastest man Justin Gatlin begins his bid for a spot on the U.S. world championships team in the 200 metres at the third day of the American trials. High quality finals also are expected in the men's and women's 400m and women's 100m hurdles. (ATHLETICS-US/, expect first copy by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Gene Cherry, 500 words)

Campbell-Brown chases 200 glory in Jamaican trials

KINGSTON - Double Olympic 200 metres champion Veronica Campbell-Brown begins her bid to clinch a spot in the world championships on the third day of the Jamaican trials. (ATHLETICS-JAMAICA/, expect by 1645 GMT/1245 AM ET, by Kayon Raynor, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Cards' Wacha goes after 10th win

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha goes after his 10th win of the season when he takes the mound against the visiting Chicago Cubs in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)