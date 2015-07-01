Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

FIFA

Blatter will not attend Women's World Cup final in Canada

NEW YORK - Sepp Blatter, president of the world soccer governing body FIFA that is embroiled in corruption investigations, will not travel to Canada for Sunday's final of the women's World Cup for personal reasons, his U.S.-based lawyer said on Tuesday. (SOCCER-FIFA/BLATTER, moved, 600 words)

- -

We will also bring you the latest news in the investigation into world soccer's governing body FIFA. (SOCCER-FIFA/)

- -

SOCCER

Women's World Cup (to July 5)

Japan and England battle for place in final

EDMONTON - Defending champions Japan take on the tournament's surprise package England at Commonwealth Stadium with a place in Sunday's final up for grabs. (SOCCER-WOMEN/ENGLAND (PIX), expect by 0115 GMT/9:15 PM ET, by Simon Evans 400 words)

- -

Champions League first qualifying round, first leg

Copy on merit

- - - -

TENNIS

Wimbledon

Djokovic, Serena face second-round tests

LONDON - Top seeds Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams continue their title bids on what is forecast to be another scorching day at the All England Club. Djokovic plays Finland's Jarkko Nieminen and Williams faces Hungarian Timea Barbos. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Formula One

Hamilton determined to dominate home race

LONDON - Lewis Hamilton may not be feeling the years just yet but the double Formula One world champion still senses time is ticking by as he gears up for the ninth British Grand Prix of his career. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

Also moved - a drivers' form sheet and statistics for the race, round nine of the 19 race championship.

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour de France

Tour de France set for Battle Royale on treacherous course

PARIS - Alberto Contador will cement his status as the best grand tour rider of the modern era if he emerges as the winner of the Big Four's battle royale at the Tour de France -- the most anticipated race in decades (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Julien Pretot, 530 words)

- -

Morabito polishes French diamond ahead of Tour

PARIS - Steve Morabito rode at the service of Lance Armstrong, Alberto Contador, and helped Cadel Evans in the Australian's successful Tour de France challenge in 2011. The Swiss is now Thibaut Pinot's right-hand man in his quest to become the first Frenchman to win the Tour since Bernard Hinault in 1985 (CYCLING-TOUR/MORABITO, moved, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- -

Quintana takes the high road en route to Tour

PARIS - Nairo Quintana has flown under the radar in the build-up to the Tour de France and although his team manager has cautioned against his inexperience, the Movistar rider could become the first Colombian to win the Grande Boucle (CYCLING-TOUR/QUINTANA, moved, by Julien Pretot, 425 words)

- -

Also moved - factboxes on the doping affairs and the leading contenders.

- - - -

RUGBY

Super Rugby final

'No dramas' for queuing rugby fans in Wellington

WELLINGTON - Super Rugby fever hit New Zealand's capital with hundreds of fans camping out overnight for 2,000 tickets for Saturday's final between the Wellington Hurricanes and Otago Highlanders. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/TICKETS, moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 450 words)

We will also provide any spot news on merit.

- - - -

BASEBALL

Cards host White Sox

The Major League Baseball-leading St. Louis Cardinals send john Lackey to the mound versus Colombian left-hander Jose Quintana and the visiting Chicago White Sox in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - - (Europe Desk Editor: Ed Osmond)