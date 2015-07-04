Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

SOCCER

FIFA's Webb charged in Cayman Island's corruption case-media

Suspended FIFA vice-president and CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb, already facing charges in soccer's global bribery scandal, has now been charged in a healthcare fraud case in his native Cayman Islands, local media reported on Friday. (FIFA/CORRUPTION WEBB, moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- -

Union slams FIFA and demands player involvement in reforms

VANCOUVER - The general secretary of the world players' union FIFPro has blasted FIFA, saying the sport is ruled by "people who aren't interested in the game" and that footballers must be involved in a reformed organisation. (SOCCER-FIFA/UNION, moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- -

Copa America

Argentina face Chile in history-rich Copa America final

SANTIAGO - Argentina seek their first major silverware in 22 years while hosts Chile aim to end their century-long jinx by winning the Copa America for the first time. (SOCCER-COPA/M26 (PIX), by Gideon Long, expect by 2230 GMT/6.30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Women's World Cup (to 5)

Japan and U.S. set for title clash

VANCOUVER - We look ahead to Sunday's final between holders Japan and the United States with an eight-part package including a preview, analysis of each team's strategy, key players to watch, factboxes on each side, their paths to the final plus a scene-setting article. (SOCCER-WOMEN/ (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating and Simon Evans, 550 words)

- -

ALSO SEE:

(SOCCER-WOMEN/TACTICS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Simon Evans, 500

words)

(SOCCER-WOMEN/PLAYERS, moved, 400 words)

(SOCCER-WOMEN/VANCOUVER, moved, by Julie Gordon, 400 words)

(SOCCER-WOMEN/JAPAN (FACTBOX), moved, 400 words)

(SOCCER-WOMEN/USA (FACTBOX), moved, 400 words)

(SOCCER-WOMEN/JAPAN-ROUTE, moved, 400 words)

(SOCCER-WOMEN/USA-ROUTE, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Wimbledon (to 12)

Federer, Murray and Kvitova in third-round action

LONDON - Seven-times champion Roger Federer opens Centre Court proceedings against Samuel Groth before 2014 winner Petra Kvitova takes on Jelena Jankovic in the third round. Andy Murray also meets Italian Andreas Seppi. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Pritha Sarkar, Toby Davis and Ken Ferris)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

British Formula One Grand Prix (to 5)

Hamilton on pole for British Grand Prix

SILVERSTONE, England - Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for his home British Grand Prix on Saturday in a Mercedes one-two with team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 26)

Short time trial marks start of Tour de France

UTRECHT, Netherlands - The Tour de France starts with a 13.8km individual time trial with Dutchman Tom Dumoulin tipped as the man to beat while Chris Froome will look to gain time on his title rivals. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), by Julien Pretot and Martyn Herman, by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Pedal power rules the roads in Utrecht

UTRECHT - Rush hour has a distinctive soundtrack in Utrecht. Not the cacophony of growling engines and tooting car horns common in most sizeable European cities, instead the ting-ting of hundreds of bells and the gentle whirring of chains. (CYCLING-TOUR/UTRECHT-FEATURE, (PIX), moved, by Martyn Herman, 700 words)

- - - -

RUGBY UNION

Super Rugby final

Wellington Hurricanes v Otago Highlanders, Wellington (0735)

Dixon shines as Highlanders storm to first title

WELLINGTON - Eliot Dixon scored one try and set up another for Waisake Naholo as the Otago Highlanders beat the Wellington Hurricanes 21-14 to claim a first Super Rugby title on Saturday.(RUGBY UNION-SUPER/FINAL (UPDATE 2, moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 500 words)

Also see RUGBY UNION-SUPER/FINAL-HIGHLANDERS and RUGBY UNION-SUPER/FINAL-HURRICANES

- - - -

CRICKET

Ashes preview package

We have run a six-part Ashes preview package comprising a preview and factbox along with profiles of captains Alastair Cook and Michael Clarke, England batsman Joe Root and Australia batsman Steve Smith. (CRICKET-ASHES/, moved, by Ed Osmond, Justin Palmer, Nick Mulvenney and Ian Ransom)

- -

Pakistan v Sri Lanka, third test, Pallekele (to 7)

Pakistan stutter after Shah claims five wickets

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah claimed his third five-wicket haul of the series but Sri Lanka took the upper hand on day two of the third and final test by restricting the visitors to 209 for nine at Pallekele on Saturday. (CRICKET-LANKA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: French Open, Paris (to 5)

Trio fight for supremacy at halfway stage of French Open

PARIS - Home favourite Victor Dubuisson, Martin Kaymer of Germany and Spain's Rafa Cabrera-Bello share the lead going into the third round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Diamond League: Paris

Copy on merit

- - - -

RALLYING

Rally of Poland (to 5)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Europe Desk Editor: Ken Ferris)