FIFA INVESTIGATION

Ex-FIFA official Webb pleads not guilty to U.S. charges

NEW YORK - Jeffrey Webb, one of seven high-ranking officials of soccer's world governing body FIFA who were arrested in Switzerland on corruption charges, pleaded not guilty in U.S. federal court on Saturday. (SOCCER-FIFA/WEBB, moved, by Elizabeth Barber, 400 words)

Brazil football boss to miss key FIFA meeting

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Marco Polo del Nero will miss Monday's key FIFA executive committee meeting because he needs to tackle domestic issues, the CBF said. (SOCCER FIFA/BRAZIL, moved, 350 words)

GOLF

British Open

Leishman threatens record score as Open hots up

ST ANDREWS, Scotland - Australian Marc Leishman helped himself to eight birdies in an eight-under par 64 to move within a stroke of 36-hole leader Dustin Johnson in the belated British Open third round. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 650 words)

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship (to 19) Auburn, Alabama

Americans Piercy and Barnes one ahead at Grand National

Americans Scott Piercy and Ricky Barnes take a joint one-shot lead into the final round at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail's Grand National where 15 players are no more than four shots off the pace after 54 holes. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 300 words)

LPGA: Marathon Classic (to 19) Sylvania, Ohio

Korean rookie Jang remains in front at Highland Meadows

South Korean Jang Ha-na holds a one-stroke lead going into the final round of the weather-delayed event at Highland Meadows Golf Club where some of the game's biggest names are in hot pursuit. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 350 words)

CRICKET

England v Australia second test, Lord's (to 20)

Australia set England victory target of 509

LONDON - England, chasing an unlikely 509 for victory, reached seven for no wicket at lunch on the fourth day of the second Ashes test against Australia at Lord's. (CRICKET-ASHES/, (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

Pakistan v Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI

Spin-depleted Pakistan face Sri Lanka

COLOMBO - With off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez banned for an illegal action, Pakistan will be severely limited in the slow bowling department in the third one-dayer against Sri Lanka. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 300 words)

Zimbabwe vs India, 2nd T20

India seek to end tour on a high

HARARE - India breezed past Zimbabwe in Friday's opening Twenty20 international and can clinch the series in Sunday's final match of their African tour at the Harare Sports Club. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by 200 words)

SOCCER

CONCACAF Gold Cup (to 26)

Trinidad out for quarter-final win against Panama

Trinidad, which topped Group C play, meets Panama and Mexico faces Costa Rica in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (SOCCER-CONCACAF/GOLD, expect by 0300 GMT/11:00 PM ET, 300 words)

MLS

Crew go for back-to-back wins over Fire

The Columbus Crew, in a second place in the Eastern Conference, bid for their second victory over the struggling Chicago Fire in a week when they meet in the only game on the Major League Soccer schedule. (SOCCER/MLS, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 250 words)

PAN AM GAMES

Pan American Games (to 26)

Golf, baseball set to determine gold medal winners

TORONTO - The Pan American Games enter the ninth day of competition with the men's and women's golf coming to a close while the gold medal is awarded in men's baseball. Other medals being awarded include rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, sailing and taekwondo. (GAMES-PANAM/ (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Frank Pingue, 500 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 26)

Sprinters looking for rare chance to shine

VALENCE, France - Sprinters hope to have their chance in the 15th stage, a hilly 183-km ride from Mende. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Division leaders Nationals and Dodgers square off

Max Scherzer goes for his 11th win of the season when the Washington Nationals face Zack Greinke and the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers as the National League division leaders clash in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup quarter-finals

Selected reports from the Davis Cup quarter-final ties. (TENNIS-DAVIS/, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 400 words)

ATP: Hall of Fame Tennis Championship (to 19) Newport, Rhode Island

Second seed Karlovic faces American Ram in Newport final

Towering Croatian Ivo Karlovic, the second seed who is seeking a seventh ATP title, takes on 2009 champion Rajeev Ram of the United States in the final. (TENNIS-US/NEWPORT (PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 300 words)

