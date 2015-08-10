Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (1900)

City start campaign with trip to West Brom

LONDON - Last season's runners-up Manchester City start their bid to reclaim the Premier League title with a trip to West Brom who finished 13th last term. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Rory and Jordan share top billing at PGA Championship

The return from injury by Rory McIlroy to defend his title at this week's PGA Championship at Whistling Straits gives the year's final major extra spice as Jordan Spieth aims to carve out another slice of golf history. We preview the year's final major, which will be played from Aug. 13-16, in a seven-part package that also includes a card of the course, groupings for the first two rounds and a list of previous champions. (GOLF-PGA/ (PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 750 words)

- -

Kaymer a changed man for Whistling Straits return

Five years ago Martin Kaymer was overwhelmed by the level of media attention and heightened expectations from his German fans after he won the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits. Now aged 30, he is much wiser and more careful with how he handles media and sponsors' commitments. (GOLF-PGA/KAYMER (FEATURE), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

- -

'Johnson bunker' will not be an issue this week

The so-called 'bunker' that cost Dustin Johnson a spot in a playoff at the 2010 PGA Championship will not be an issue this week because the small area of sand where he grounded his club has fallen victim to the ever-encroaching demands of commercialism. (GOLF-PGA/BUNKER, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

- -

No more Whistling Straits nerves for Oosthuizen

Still feeling emotionally bruised after losing out in a playoff at last month's British Open, South African Louis Oosthuizen relishes the prospect of another links-style challenge in this week's PGA Championship at Whistling Straits where he missed the cut five years ago after two "very nervous" opening rounds. (GOLF-PGA/OOSTHUIZEN (INTERVIEW), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 600 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP Tour:

Rogers Cup, Montreal (to 16)

Tenth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France is among the players in action in the first round in a tournament headed by world number one Novak Djokovic. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTREAL, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

WTA Tour:

Rogers Cup, Toronto (to 16)

First-round action features many of the top women players as they continue their build-up to the U.S. Open later this month. (TENNIS-WOMEN/TORONTO, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by Steve Keating, 300 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

England set to pick experimental lineup

LONDON - Coach Stuart Lancaster will name what is expected to be a largely experimental starting team for the first of England's World Cup warmup matches against France on Saturday. (RUGBY UNION-ENGLAND/, expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Nationals, Dodgers in clash of contenders

The Washington Nationals, straining to catch the surging NL East-leading New York Mets, send Gio Gonzalez (8-4) to the mound against NL-West leading Los Angeles Dodgers and Brett Anderson (6-6) in one of seven games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 600 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - - (London Desk Editor: Tony Jimenez)