Reuters sports schedule at 1430 GMT on Sunday:

DOPING

IAAF suppressed study of admitted dope cheats - report

LONDON - World athletics' governing body (IAAF) has suppressed a 2011 survey that reveals that up to a third of the world's top competitors admitted using banned performance-enhancing techniques, Britain's Sunday Times and German broadcaster ARD/WDR reported. (ATHLETICS-DOPING/IAAF, moved, 600 words)

FIFA

UEFA complain to FIFA over alleged Platini smear campaign

ZURICH - European soccer's governing body have asked FIFA to investigate the alleged distribution from their headquarters of an anonymous heavily critical 'dossier' on UEFA president Michel Platini, German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday. (SOCCER-FIFA/PLATINI-COMPLAINT moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Manchester City v Chelsea (1500)

Chelsea in mouthwatering tussle with City

LONDON - Damien Delaney's own goal allowed Arsenal to kickstart their Premier League season with a 2-1 away victory in the London derby against Crystal Palace. Later on Sunday, champions Chelsea take on last season's runners-up Manchester City in a mouthwatering tussle at the Etihad Stadium. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Martyn Herman, 650 words)

Bundesliga

VfL Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330)

VfB Stuttgart v Cologne (1530)

Wolfsburg host Frankfurt in their season opener

BERLIN - Last season's runners-up Wolfsburg launch their Bundesliga season against Eintracht hoping to pick up where they left off before the summer break. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Lorient v Bastia (1500)

Paris St Germain v Ajaccio (1900)

PSG looking for two wins in a row

PARIS - Champions Paris St Germain, who won their opening league game of the season 1-0, attempt to make it two straight victories when they host Ajaccio. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words)

Dutch championship

PSV Eindhoven v Groningen (1030)

Utrecht v Heerenveen (1230)

Cambuur v Feyenoord (1230)

Heracles Almelo v NEC Nijmegen (1445)

First home game of season for PSV

AMSTERDAM - Champions PSV Eindhoven, held to a draw in their opening match on Tuesday, play their first home game of the season against Groningen, the team they beat 3-0 in the Super Cup two weeks ago. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 300 words)

MLS

Slumping Sounders try to get back on track

The Seattle Sounders seek to stop their alarming slide after losing a club record five straight games when they host Orlando City, while Philadelphia Union and Chicago Fire meet in the other game on the Major League Soccer schedule. (SOCCER-MLS/, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Championship

Day leads Spieth by two going into final round

KOHLER, Wisconsin - Australian Jason Day, still seeking his first major victory after several close calls, takes a two-shot lead over American world number two Jordan Spieth into the final round at Whistling Straits. Low scoring is once again expected on the links-style layout where Masters and U.S. Open champion Spieth remains on track to win a third grand slam title this year. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

LPGA

Cambia Portland Classic (to 16)

Henderson on verge of joining elite company

Canadian teenager Brooke Henderson takes a five-stroke lead into the final round in Oregon as she seeks to become the third player to win an LPGA event before the age of 18. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

Rogers Cup

Top seeds Djokovic and Murray meet in final

MONTREAL - World number one Novak Djokovic faces Andy Murray as the top two seeds clash in the Rogers Cup final at Uniprix Stadium. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTREAL, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

Rogers Cup

Bencic meets Halep in final

TORONTO - Swiss teenager Belinda Bencic, fresh from a magnificent semi-final victory over world number one Serena Williams, has another formidable challenge as she meets world number two Simona Halep in the Rogers Cup final. (TENNIS-WOMEN/TORONTO, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

CRICKET

South Africa v New Zealand, Twenty20, Pretoria

PRETORIA - Fresh from a convincing six-wicket win on Friday, South Africa can clinch the two-match Twenty20 series with victory in the second game in Centurion on Sunday. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 200 words)

BASEBALL

Giants and Nationals meet in National League encounter

Left-hander Madison Bumgarner, hero of the San Francisco World Series victory last season, is scheduled to start for the Giants against the Washington Nationals in a game between two teams in second-place in their respective divisions, in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 01000 GMT/9 PM ET, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

