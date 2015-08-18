Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League playoff round (to 19)

Triple winners Manchester United face Club Bruges in a playoff first leg hoping to return to the group stages after missing out last year. Lazio also face Bayer Leverkusen and Sporting meet CSKA Moscow in two of the night's other ties. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Real Madrid host Galatasaray in final pre-season friendly

MADRID - Real Madrid host Galatasaray in the annual Santiago Bernabeu invitation match, their final pre-season friendly before Sunday's opening La Liga game at promoted Sporting Gijon. (SOCCER-SPAIN/REAL, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Premier League

After Liverpool's controversial 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Monday, we will have all the latest news from the Premier League. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

- - - -

FIFA

FIFA official proposes abolishing executive committee

ZURICH - An official overseeing reform efforts at FIFA has produced a radical blueprint for reform of soccer's scandal-hit governing body, including the abolition of its powerful executive committee, according to a person with knowledge of the plan. (SOCCER-FIFA/REFORMS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Simon Evans, 600 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Focus shifts back to track after doping claims

BEIJING - About 2,000 of the world's finest athletes will take to Beijing's Bird's Nest stadium from Saturday looking to shift the focus from doping allegations to sporting excellence at the 15th world championships. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/PREVIEW, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Western & Southern Open (to 23)

Kyrgios meets Gasquet in first round

Controversial Australian Nick Kyrgios meets 12th-seeded Frenchman Richard Gasquet in a first-round match at the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati. (TENNIS-MEN/CINCINNATI, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Venus faces Ivanovic in second round

American Venus Williams faces sixth seed Ana Ivanovic of Serbia in a second round match at the WTA event in Cincinnati. (TENNIS-WOMEN/CINCINNATI, expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Mets send deGrom to the mound against Orioles

Right-hander Jacob deGrom is scheduled to put his miserly 2.03 ERA on the line as the National League East-leading New York Mets host the Baltimore Orioles in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - - (London desk editor: Tony Jimenez)