ATHLETICS

World championships

I cannot save athletics alone, says Bolt

BEIJING - Olympic and world sprint champion Usain Bolt has been saddened by the focus on doping in the run-up to the world championships but says even he cannot save the sport by himself.

'I am more than two bans,' Gatlin says

BEIJING - To many, sprinter Justin Gatlin will forever be the bad guy of track and field: a drug cheat forced to serve not one but two doping bans. As he nears the biggest race of his life, against Usain Bolt at the world championships on Sunday, the American hopes the world recognises he is more than that - much more.

IAAF in crisis but '99 pct' of athletes clean - Diack

BEIJING - Outgoing athletics chief Lamine Diack admits his sport is in crisis because of the doping allegations levelled at it over the last month but still believes "99 percent" of athletes are clean.

SOCCER

Premier League preview

Leicester aim for top spot, Chelsea need a lift

Not even Leicester City's most fervent fans would have envisaged they would be hosting Tottenham Hotspur with a chance to top the table with a maximum nine points.

We will also have all the latest news from the Premier League.

Serie A preview

Milan look set to put years of mediocrity behind them

MILAN - With a new coach, a new investor and possibly a new stadium on the way, AC Milan look as if they can finally put several years of confusion and mediocrity behind them in Serie A this season.

La Liga Preview

Barca facing tough task to retain La Liga title

Champions Barcelona begin their bid for a sixth La Liga title in eight years at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday knowing that fellow heavyweights Real Madrid could, unusually, be just one of several challengers for their crown.

A team-by-team preview, analysis and top signings factbox was also issued.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship (to 23)

Woods makes last-ditch effort to reach FedExCup playoffs

GREENSBORO, North Carolina - Tiger Woods will make his Wyndham Championship debut in Thursday's opening round at Sedgefield Country Club where he needs a win to qualify for the lucrative FedExCup playoffs. Defending champion Camillo Villegas of Colombia and 13 former major champions are also in the field.

LPGA: Canadian Pacific Women's Open (to 23)

Canadian teen Henderson ready to roll on home soil

Brooke Henderson returns home to play her first event as a newly-minted LPGA champion when she tees it up in the opening round at Vancouver Golf Club. Defending champion Ryu So-yeon of South Korea and world number one Park In-bee are also among what is one of the strongest fields of the year.

MOTOR RACING

Belgian Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton, Alonso and Raikkonen in news conference

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium - Kimi Raikkonen, with a 2016 Ferrari deal freshly agreed, joins double world champions Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso in a Belgian GP news conference as Formula One returns from the August break.

CRICKET

England v Australia fifth test, The Oval

Watchful Rogers, Warner give Australia steady start

LONDON - Chris Rogers and David Warner batted with dogged determination to lift Australia to 82 for no wicket at lunch on the first day of the final Ashes test against England at The Oval.

India v Sri Lanka, 2nd test, Colombo (to Aug 24)

Cricket-Rahul hits ton, India recover v Sri Lanka

COLOMBO - Opener Lokesh Rahul struck his second test century and combined with skipper Virat Kohli to help India recover from a shaky start and reach 319 for six at stumps on the opening day of the second test against Sri Lanka.

TENNIS

Western & Southern Open (to 23)

Western & Southern Open (to 23)
Round of 16 action.

Round of 16 action.

BASEBALL

Cubs' pitcher Arrieta eyes NL-leading 15th win

Chicago Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta eyes his National League-leading 15th win of the season when he takes the mound at Wrigley Field versus the visiting Atlanta Braves in one of the 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.