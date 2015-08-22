Reuters sports schedule at 1415 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

ATHLETICS

World championships, Beijing (to 30)

Athletics-Farah storms to victory in the 10,000 metres

BEIJING - Britain's Mo Farah survived a last-lap trip to retain his 10,000 metres world title in some style on Saturday, extending his dominance of men's distance running at major championships. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/10000 (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 392 words).

- -

Athletics-Gatlin, Bolt storm through 100 metres heats

BEIJING - Usain Bolt and Justin Gatlin moved a step closer to their highly anticipated Beijing showdown when both eased through the 100 metres heats on the opening day of the world championships on Saturday. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/100-HEATS (PIX), , By Nick Mulvenney, 423 words)

- - - -

FIFA

Soccer-Blatter expected to give news conference

ULRICHEN, Switzerland - Outgoing FIFA president Sepp Blatter is expected to give a news conference during the annual football tournament he organises in Ulrichen, his ancestral home in the Alpine canton of Valais. (SOCCER-FIFA/BLATTER, (PIX, TV), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich City v Stoke City

Sunderland v Swansea City

West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth

United held to goalless draw by dogged Newcastle

LONDON - Manchester United's 100 percent start to the Premier League season ended when they were held to a goalless draw against Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Later Leicester City will aim to keep up their winning run against struggling Tottenham Hotspur. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, moved with updates to follow, by Tom Hayward, 600 words)

- -

La Liga (1630 unless stated)

Deportivo Coruna v Real Sociedad

Espanyol v Getafe

Atletico Madrid v Las Palmas (1830)

Rayo Vallecano v Valencia (2030)

Atletico host Las Palmas in season opener, Valencia at Rayo

MADRID - Atletico Madrid begin their La Liga campaign at home to promoted Las Palmas before Valencia visit Rayo Vallecano. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga (1330 unless stated)

Cologne v VfL Wolfsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Augsburg

Hanover 96 v Bayer Leverkusen

Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich

Schalke 04 v SV Darmstadt 98

Hamburg SV v VfB Stuttgart (1630)

Hoffenheim aiming for maiden win over champions Bayern

BERLIN - Hoffenheim will be looking to snap a 14-game winless streak against Bayern Munich and record their first ever win over the champions as VfL Wolfsburg visit Cologne with the Kevin De Bruyne transfer saga continuing. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530/1130 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Olympique Lyonnais v Stade Rennes (1500)

Nantes v Stade de Reims

GFC Ajaccio v Angers SCO

Nice v Caen

Bastia v En Avant Guingamp

Toulouse v Monaco

Lyon aim to stay unbeaten at Rennes, Monaco visit Toulouse

PARIS - Title hopefuls Olympique Lyonnais visit Stade Rennes hoping to prolong their unbeaten start against a Rennes side who have not scored in their last three top-flight trips to Stade Gerland while Monaco, also on four points, visit Toulouse. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Serie A

Verona v AS Roma (1600)

Lazio v Bologna (1845)

Copy on merit

- -

Dutch championship

Roda JC Kerkrade v Graafschap Doetinchem (1630)

Heerenveen v PSV Eindhoven (1745)

SC Cambuur v Heracles Almelo (1845)

Champions PSV face tough away game in momentum search

AMSTERDAM - Champions PSV Eindhoven face a difficult away assignment at Heerenveen as they seek to get some momentum going in the early stages of the new Dutch season. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 250 words)

- -

MLS

Drogba set to make MLS debut in Montreal

Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba makes his debut with the Montreal Impact against the visiting Philadelphia Union while league leading D.C. United play host to the San Jose Earthquakes in two of the seven games on the Major League Soccer schedule. (SOCCER-MLS/, expect by 0445 GMT/12:45 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship (to 23)

Tiger in control heading into third round

GREENSBORO, North Carolina - Tiger Woods has a share of the lead with PGA Tour rookie Tom Hoge heading into the third round of the Wyndham Championship, where a win will guarantee the former world number one a berth in the lucrative FedExCup playoffs. (GOLF-PGA/ (TV, PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

- -

LPGA: Canadian Pacific Women's Open (to 23)

Third round action from The Vancouver Golf Club in Coquitlam, British Columbia. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

European Tour: Made In Denmark, Farso (to 23)

No stopping Horsey at Made in Denmark tournament

England's David Horsey's 12-under tally of 130 puts him three shots ahead of compatriot John Parry (67) and Australian Richard Green (65) heading into the third round at the Made in Denmark tournament in Farso. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, 350 words)

- -

Indian milkman's son chases dream in greener pastures

Golfing prodigy Shubham Jaglan turned 11 last week but the only son of a milkman from rural India is aloof to the cartoons and toys that usually draw boys of his age. (GOLF-INDIA/PRODIGY (PIX), moved, by Amlan Chakraborty, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Western & Southern Open (to 23) Cincinnati, Ohio

Djokovic looks to secure berth in final

Novak Djokovic looks to move one step closer to becoming the first player to win all nine ATP Masters titles, when he faces Ukrainian qualifier Alexandr Dolgopolov in the semi-finals. Roger Federer will take on Andy Murray in the other semi. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/MEN (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Serena tries to make return trip to final

Defending champion and top seed Serena Williams faces 14th seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the first of two semi-final matches. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Australia fifth test, The Oval

Australia look to turn the screw

LONDON - England struggled to 31 for one in their second innings after being asked to follow-on as Australia closed on a consolation victory on the third day of the final Ashes test at The Oval. (CRICKET-ASHES/(PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- -

Mathews hits century but India power ahead

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews struck his sixth test century but India took command on the third day of the second test at P Sara Oval. (CRICKET-LANKA/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Belgian Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton secures pole trophy with 10 out of 11

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium - Double world champion Lewis Hamilton clinched the Formula One pole trophy at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday with a flawless lap to take top slot on the starting grid for the 10th time in 11 races. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), by Alan Baldwin, moved with updates to follow, 500 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Pirates' Cole eyes 15th win of MLB season

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole tries to grab a share of the National League lead for wins when he takes the mound versus the visiting San Francisco Giants in search of his 15th victory in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept 13)

Froome begins bid for rare Tour de France/Vuelta double

MADRID - Team Sky's Chris Froome begins his bid for a rare double of Tour de France and Vuelta titles when the three-week race begins with a team time trial into Marbella. (CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - - (Europe desk editor: Pritha Sarkar)