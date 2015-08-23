Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

ATHLETICS

World championships, Beijing (to 30)

Usain summons up Bolt from blue to retain title

BEIJING - Usain Bolt once again produced his best when it mattered most to retain his 100 metres world title on Sunday and reassert his status as the fastest man on the planet. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/100 (PIX, TV), moved with updates to follow, by Nick Mulvenney, 426 words)

Ennis-Hill takes gold after 'hardest year'

BEIJING - Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill, who only decided to compete four weeks ago, regained the heptathlon world title after what she described as her "hardest year ever". (ATHLETICS-WORLD/HEPTATHLON (PIX), moved, 510 words)

- - - -

FIFA

FIFA cannot be dominated by one continent, warns Blatter

ULRICHEN, Switzerland - Scandal-hit FIFA can never be dominated by one continent, outgoing president Sepp Blatter said on Saturday. (SOCCER-FIFA/BLATTER, (PIX, TV), moved, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Belgian Formula One Grand Prix

Motor racing-Hamilton wins in Belgium

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS - Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to increase his lead over Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg to 28 points with eight races remaining. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea (1230)

Everton v Manchester City (1500)

Watford v Southampton (1500)

Chelsea look to kick-start season at West Brom

LONDON - Champions Chelsea will try to get their stuttering season going with a win at West Bromwich Albion before third-placed Manchester City visit Everton knowing a win would put them top of the table. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, by Tom Hayward, 600 words)

- -

La Liga (1630 unless stated)

Athletic Club v Barcelona (1630)

Sporting Gijon v Real Madrid (1830)

Levante v Celta Vigo (2000)

Real Betis v Villarreal (2030)

Barca travel to Bilbao, Real at Gijon in season openers

MADRID - Champions Barcelona begin their bid for a sixth La Liga title in eight years when they visit Athletic Bilbao before Real Madrid are at promoted Sporting Gijon. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga

FC Ingolstadt 04 v Borussia Dortmund (1330)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Mainz (1530)

Dortmund out to make it two wins in a row

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund aim to back up their fine Bundesliga start with a second consecutive victory, this time over promoted Ingolstadt, with Borussia Moenchengladbach, third last season, taking on Mainz 05. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Lille v Girondins Bordeaux (1200)

FC Lorient v St Etienne (1500)

Olympique Marseille v ES Troyes AC (1900)

Marseille host Troyes looking for first win of the season

PARIS - Olympique Marseille look to get their season going with a win at home to Troyes after two straight defeats that has left them surprisingly floundering in the bottom three. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by GMT/ PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Serie A

Juventus v Udinese (1600)

Frosinone v Torino (1845)

Torino v AC Milan

Inter v Atalanta

Sampdoria v Carpi

Palermo v Genoa

Sassuolo v Carpi

Empoli v Chievo

Juventus begin title defence against Udinese

MILAN - New-look Juventus begin their attempt to win a fifth successive Serie A title at home to Udinese. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Dutch championship

PEC Zwolle v Twente Enschede (1030)

ADO Den Haag v Utrecht (1230)

AZ Alkmaar v Willem II Tilburg (1230)

NEC Nijmegen v Ajax Amsterdam (1230)

Feyenoord v Vitesse Arnhem (1445)

Front runners seek to keep up winning start

AMSTERDAM - Early season front-runners Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord have contrasting opportunities to keep up their 100 percent start to the season with the former away at NEC Nijmegen

and the latter at home to Vitesse Arnhem. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1700 GMT/ 1 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship (to 23)

Tiger two back of leader Gore heading into final round

GREENSBORO, North Carolina - Tiger Woods, looking for his first PGA Tour win in two years, is in a three-way tie for second place, two shots behind American compatriot Jason Gore, heading into the final round at Sedgefield Country Club. (GOLF-PGA/ (TV, PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

- -

LPGA: Canadian Pacific Women's Open (to 23)

Final round action from The Vancouver Golf Club in Coquitlam, British Columbia. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

European Tour: Made In Denmark, Farso (to 23)

Copy on merit

- -

TENNIS

Western & Southern Open (to 23) Cincinnati, Ohio

Djokovic, Federer to renew rivalry in Cincinnati final

Top seed Novak Djokovic will look to become the first player to win all nine ATP Masters titles when he faces six-times champion and longtime rival Roger Federer in the Cincinnati final. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/MEN, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Serena in ominous form as she faces Halep in final

Serena Williams will be looking to complete a winning build-up to the U.S. Open when she meets Simona Halep in the Western & Southern Open final. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/WOMEN, expect by 2300 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Australia fifth test, The Oval

Australia on brink of consolation win

LONDON - Australia reduced England to 258 for eight and were closing in on a consolation victory when rain halted play on the fourth day of the final Ashes test at The Oval. (CRICKET-ASHES/, (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- - - -

South Africa vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

POTCHEFSTROOM - South Africa seek to wrap up the three-match One-Day International series against visiting New Zealand when they clash in the second fixture at Senwes Park on Sunday. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

Rahane hits ton, India stretch lead in Colombo

COLOMBO - Ajinkya Rahane hit his fourth test century as India stretched their lead to 370 runs at tea on day four of the second test against Sri Lanka at the P Sara Oval. (CRICKET-LANKA/ (PIX), moved with updates follow, 350 words)

No fairytale farewell for Sri Lankan great Sangakkara

There was no fairytale farewell but Kumar Sangakkara left behind a slew of batting records and a rich legacy as the Sri Lankan great walked into the sunset after playing his final test knock at the P Sara Oval on Sunday. (CRICKET-LANKA/SANGAKKARA, , By Amlan Chakraborty, 557 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Cards' Wacha eyes league-leading 15th win

St. Louis right-hander Michael Wacha tries to become the third 15-game winner when he takes the mound versus the host San Diego Padres in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept 13)

Froome continues bid for rare Tour de France/Vuelta double

MADRID - Team Sky's Chris Froome continues his bid for a rare double of Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana titles in the second stage into Caminito del Rey. (CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

