ATHLETICS

Fraser-Pryce wins third world 100 metres title

BEIJING - Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won an unprecedented third world championship 100 metres title in 10.76 seconds at the Bird's Nest stadium on Monday.

World championships, Beijing (to 30)

Cheruiyot sprints to victory to reclaim 10,000m title

BEIJING - Kenya's Vivian Cheruiyot won a thrilling last lap sprint to claim the women's 10,000 metres gold medal on Monday, capping her comeback season with her second world title in the longest track event.

SOCCER

Premier league

Arsenal v Liverpool (1900)

In-form Liverpool face tough task at Arsenal

LONDON - Liverpool can move level on nine points with Premier league leaders Manchester City if they can summon up a win at Arsenal to extend their perfect start to the season but Arsene Wenger's side will be a tough nut to crack at home.

La Liga

Granada CF v Eibar (1830)

CRICKET

Clarke bows out a winner with regrets

MELBOURNE - Australia's trouncing of England in the final Ashes test ensured Michael Clarke bowed out of international cricket a winner but the victory did little to gilt his legacy.

Ashwin stars as India spoil Sangakkara's farewell

COLOMBO - India spoiled Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara's farewell party with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowling the visitors to a series-levelling 278-run victory in the second test on Monday.

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept 13)

Froome continues bid for rare Tour de France/Vuelta double

MADRID - Team Sky's Chris Froome, seventh after Sunday's second stage, continues his bid for a rare double of Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana titles in the third stage into Malaga.

BASEBALL

Cubs host Indians at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs, looking to bolster their playoff hopes, send left-hander Jon Lester to the mound in a makeup game versus the visiting Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field in one of the 10 games on the Major League Baseball schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

