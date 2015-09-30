Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

RUGBY

WORLD CUP (to Oct. 31)

TEAM NEWS

Springboks name team to play Scotland

NEWCASTLE, England - South Africa name their team for Saturday's Pool B clash against Scotland at St James' Park. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

PREVIEW

Georgia relish first game against All Blacks

CARDIFF - Georgia are excited about facing world champions New Zealand for the first time in Pool C on Friday and are ready to put their bodies on the line in a damage limitation exercise. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/NEWZEALAND-GEORGIA (PREVIEW), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- -

INTERVIEW

England must forget Wales and focus on Australia - Johnson

LONDON - England's players must wipe Wales from their minds and focus entirely on Australia to keep their tournament hopes alive, says former captain and world champion Martin Johnson who has experienced the highs and lows of the tournament as player and coach. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ENGLAND-JOHNSON (INTERVIEW), moved, by Mitch Phillips, 500 words)

- -

FEATURE

England look to Marseille 2007 for inspiration

LONDON - England's do or die Pool A match against Australia on Saturday revives memories of the 2007 quarter-final when they hauled themselves off the canvas to stun the Wallabies en route to the final. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ENGLAND-2007 (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Mitch Phillips, 650 words)

- -

We will also monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/, expect throughout)

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League (1845 unless stated)

Group A

Malmo v Real Madrid

Shakhtar Donetsk v Paris St Germain

Group B

CSKA Moscow v PSV Eindhoven

Manchester United v VfL Wolfsburg

Group C

Astana (Kazakhstan) v Galatasaray (1600)

Atletico Madrid v Benfica

Group D

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Manchester City

Juventus v Sevilla

United struggling with injuries ahead of Wolfsburg match

LONDON - Manchester United will be without Michael Carrick against VfL Wolfsburg while fellow midfielder Ander Herrera and winger Antonio Valencia are doubtful as Louis van Gaal's men look to bounce back from their opening Group B defeat. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MNU-WOL/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Real Madrid without Bale and Rodriguez against Malmo

STOCKHOLM - Real Madrid forwards Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez will miss their Group A match at Swedish champions Malmo through injury while defenders Sergio Ramos and Pepe have also been left out. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAL-MAD/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Atletico look to make it two wins out of two against Benfica

MADRID - Atletico Madrid, the 2014 runners-up, look to continue their strong start when they host Portuguese side Benfica, who also won their opening game in the section, in the Spanish capital. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATL-BEN/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

We will also have reports and sidebars from all of the main action in the second round of Champions League fixtures with the likes of Manchester City and Juventus also in action.

- -

AFC Champions League

Former ACL winners clash in China

Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande host Japanese treble winners Gamba Osaka in the first leg of an eagerly anticipated AFC Champions Legaue semi-final first leg. (SOCCER-ASIA/CHAMPIONS-GUANGZHOU, moving shortly, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Cardinals eye third straight NL Central crown

The St. Louis Cardinals will try to clinch their third consecutive National League Central championship when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates for a double-header. (BASEBALL-PIRATES, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Jays visit Orioles with chance clinch AL East

The Toronto Blue Jays will try to win their first American League East title since 1993 when they visit the Baltimore Orioles. (BASEBALL-ORIOLES/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Angels' Richards eyes win No. 16.

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Garrett Richards seeks his 16th win of the season when he takes the mound versus the visiting Oakland Athletics while the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees in two of the 17 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Malaysian Open, Kuala Lumpur (to Oct 4)

Shenzhen Open, Shenzhen, China (to Oct 4)

WTA: Wuhan Open, Wuhan, China (to Oct 4)

Tashkent Open, Tashkent, Uzbekistan (to Oct 4)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Europe Desk Editor: Ken Ferris)