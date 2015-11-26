Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

ATHLETICS

IAAF Council meets amid doping crisis

MONACO - The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Council meets to discuss the Russian doping crisis and also looks at its own governance after a series of corruption controversies. (ATHLETICS-IAAF/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

- -

Controversy rages over Eugene 2021 world championships

MONACO - The man who led Gothenburg's overlooked bid to host the 2021 world championships says he is still waiting for a plausible explanation on how the event was awarded to Eugene and is concerned at suggestions Sebastian Coe lobbied for the American city. (ATHLETICS-IAAF/ERIKSSON (INTERVIEW), moved, by Mitch Phillips, 500 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Europa League

Group A

Celtic v Ajax Amsterdam (2005)

Molde v Fenerbahce (2005)

Group B

Rubin Kazan v Sion (1600)

Liverpool v Girondins Bordeaux (2005)

Group C

FK Krasnodar v Borussia Dortmund (1600)

PAOK Salonika v FK Qabala (2005)

Group D

Club Bruges v Napoli (2005)

Legia Warsaw v Midtjylland (2005)

Group E

Dinamo Minsk v Viktoria Plzen (1600)

Villarreal v Rapid Vienna (2005)

Group F

Olympique Marseille v Groningen (2005)

Braga v Slovan Liberec (2005)

Group G

Lazio v Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (1800)

Rosenborg Trondheim v St Etienne (1800)

Group H

Besiktas v Skenderbeu (1800)

Lokomotiv Moscow v Sporting Lisbon (1800)

Group I

Belenenses v Lech Poznan (1800)

Basel v Fiorentina (1800)

Group J

FK Qarabag v Tottenham Hotspur (1800)

Monaco v Anderlecht (1800)

Group K

Schalke 04 v Apoel Nicosia (1800)

Sparta Prague v Asteras Tripolis (1800)

Group L

AZ Alkmaar v Partizan Belgrade (1800)

Augsburg v Athletic Bilbao (1800)

We will provide a wrapup (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 400 words)

- -

MLS is tougher than Premier League, says Drogba

LONDON - Major League Soccer (MLS) offers a tougher challenge than the English Premier League and will soon be one of the best domestic competitions in world football, according to Chelsea great Didier Drogba. (SOCCER-MLS/DROGBA (INTERVIEW, TV), moving at 1405 GMT/9:05 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 600 words)

- -

We will bring you all the latest news in the build up to this weekend's Premier League matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/)

- - - -

OLYMPICS

Future of Hamburg's 2024 bid hinges on referendum

BERLIN - A referendum on Sunday will decide the future of Hamburg's 2024 Summer Olympics bid with supporters hopeful they can get the majority needed for the candidacy to go ahead. (OLYMPICS-HAMBURG/, expect by 1415 GMT/9:15 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton returns to the scene of 2014 triumph

ABU DHABI - Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton leads the lineup in a scheduled news conference at the Yas Marina circuit where the Mercedes driver won the race and his second title a year ago. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also have news from around the paddock as the sport prepares for its season-ender.

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane (to 29)

Grace leads field into new season

MALELANE, South Africa - Holder Branden Grace leads the field in the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship, the opening tournament of the 2015-16 season. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Australian Open (to 29)

Tighe thrives as Sydney winds flummox Spieth and company

SYDNEY - Unheralded local Lincoln Tighe upstaged a field including world number one Jordan Spieth and a string of major winners after swirling winds wreaked havoc in the opening round. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 520 words)

- -

Proper agronomy the final test for Rio Games course

With the Olympic golf course for the 2016 Rio Games now constructed, the only concern ahead is whether the agronomy plan will be properly executed, International Golf Federation vice-president Ty Votaw told Reuters. (GOLF-OLYMPICS/COURSE (INTERVIEW), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v New Zealand, third test, Adelaide (from 27)

Home team decide against second spinner

ADELAIDE - Australia will not field a second spinner in the final test against New Zealand in Adelaide, with backup Steve O'Keefe being packed off to play Sheffield Shield cricket. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/SMITH, moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

- -

Boult back in the running for selection

ADELAIDE - New Zealand have yet to pick their side but frontline seamer Trent Boult has improved his chances of selection after coming through a full-blooded training session unscathed. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND-MCCULLUM, moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

- -

India v South Africa, third test, Nagpur (to 29)

Hosts sense victory after South Africa crumble

NAGPUR, India - India need eight wickets to clinch the four-test series against South Africa after their spinners, led by Ravichandran Ashwin, wreaked havoc on a turning track on the second day. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Edmund to make Davis Cup debut in final

GHENT, Belgium - Unheralded British tennis player Kyle Edmund will make his Davis Cup debut in the final on Friday when he faces David Goffin in the opening rubber of the team contest. (TENNIS-DAVIS/DRAW (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Martyn Herman)

- - - -

NFL

Lions start Thanksgiving Day menu at home to Eagles

The Detroit Lions (3-7), who made a dismal 0-5 start to the season, look to continue their recent resurgence with a third straight win when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) in the first of three National Football League games being played on Thanksgiving Day. (NFL-LIONS/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- -

Perfect Panthers target 11th win of season

The surprising Carolina Panthers hit the road to visit the Dallas Cowboys (3-7) as they seek to improve a perfect 10-0 start to the season. (NFL-COWBOYS/ (PIX), expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- -

Packers aim to gain ground in NFC North

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (7-3) attempt to break clear of the Minnesota Vikings at the top of the National Football Conference North standings when they host the Chicago Bears (4-6) in the late game. (NFL-PACKERS/ (PIX), expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

