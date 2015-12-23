Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

We will have team news ahead of Saturday's English Premier League games. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

CRICKET

England aim to dethrone test kings South Africa

South Africa's status as the top-ranked test-playing nation has been dented after their crushing defeat in India last month and is in danger of being eroded completely by England over the next month or two. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Mark Gleeson, 500 words)

Barmy Army boost not only beer sales

DURBAN - England's travelling fans are bringing much more than just a thirst and a song to the test cricket arena in South Africa as they also provide a marked boost in income for the sport, says South African cricket supremo Haroon Lorgat.(CRICKET-SAFRICA/LORGAT (INTERVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 350 words)

