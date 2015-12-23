Soccer-Tottenham facing impossible task now, says Dier
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:
- - - -
SOCCER
We will have team news ahead of Saturday's English Premier League games. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)
- - - -
CRICKET
England aim to dethrone test kings South Africa
South Africa's status as the top-ranked test-playing nation has been dented after their crushing defeat in India last month and is in danger of being eroded completely by England over the next month or two. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Mark Gleeson, 500 words)
We have also moved a FACTBOX.
Barmy Army boost not only beer sales
DURBAN - England's travelling fans are bringing much more than just a thirst and a song to the test cricket arena in South Africa as they also provide a marked boost in income for the sport, says South African cricket supremo Haroon Lorgat.(CRICKET-SAFRICA/LORGAT (INTERVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 350 words)
- - - - (London desk editor: Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half