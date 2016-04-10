Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

GOLF

U.S. Masters (to 10)

Spieth one ahead going into final round

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Defending champion Jordan Spieth, bidding for a third major title, takes a one-shot lead over American rookie Smylie Kaufman into the final round at Augusta National after the entire field battled to cope with strong gusting winds on Saturday. German veteran Bernhard Langer and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama trail by two strokes. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Steve Keating, Andrew Both and Tim Wharnsby, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Sunderland v Leicester City (1230)

Liverpool v Stoke City (1500)

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1500)

Leicester look to edge closer to title

LONDON - Leicester City, seven points clear at the top of the table with six games left, look to edge closer to the title by winning at Sunderland while second-placed Tottenham entertain Manchester United. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Steve Tongue, 650 words)

We will also have mini-reports on all the matches

La Liga

Sporting Gijon v Celta Vigo (1000)

Valencia v Sevilla (1400)

Villarreal v Getafe (1615)

Athletic Bilbao v Rayo Vallecano (1830)

Getafe next for fourth-placed Villarreal

BARCELONA - Villarreal look to consolidate fourth place with victory over Getafe while Celta Vigo, in fifth, visit Sporting Gijon. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund (1330)

Cologne v Bayer Leverkusen (1530)

Dortmund need Ruhr valley derby win to stay on Bayern heels

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund must beat Ruhr valley rivals Schalke to cut Bayern Munich's lead to five points going into the last five matches of the season. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Serie A (1300 unless stated)

Empoli v Fiorentina (1030)

Napoli v Hellas Verona

Torino v Atalanta

Sampdoria v Udinese

Palermo v Lazio (1845)

Pressure on Napoli to keep title hopes alive

Second-placed Napoli need to bounce back from last weekend's defeat at Udinese by beating bottom club Hellas Verona to keep their title hopes alive. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Major League Soccer

Galaxy hope to chop down Timbers

The Los Angeles Galaxy (2-1-1) look to knock down Western rivals the Portland Timbers (1-2-1) in one of three games on the Major League Soccer schedule. (SOCCER-MLS/GALAXY, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

WTA Tour: Volvo Car Open, Charleston (to 10)

Stephens and Vesnina in final

Seventh-seeded American Sloane Stephens meets Russian qualifier Elena Vesnina in the final of the Volvo Car Open clay court tournament in Charleston, South Carolina. (TENNIS-WOMEN/CHARLESTON, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

CYCLING

Sagan and Cancellara set to face off again

ROUBAIX, France - World champion Peter Sagan and Swiss Fabian Cancellara are set to face off again in the Paris-Roubaix race, one week after the Slovak's triumph in the Tour of Flanders. (CYCLING-ROUBAIX/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

RUGBY

European Champions Cup quarter-finals

Leicester Tigers v Stade Francais Paris (1245)

Racing Metro 92 v Toulon (1515)

Heavyweights collide in last eight

Tigers host Stade Francais Paris in the first of the day's quarter-finals before the all-French clash between Racing Metro and champions Toulon at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir. (RUGBY UNION/CHAMPIONS (PIX), expect by 1445 GMT/10:45 AM ET, by Steve Tongue, 300 words)

South Africa to name new coach for Springboks

JOHANNESBURG - Allister Coetzee is set to be named as the new coach of South Africa on Tuesday and will have just two months to prepare for a three-test series against Ireland. (RUGBY UNION-SAFRICA/, expect by 1700 GMT, by Mark Gleeson, 300 words)

MOTORCYCLING

Americas Grand Prix, MotoGP

Marquez on pole and aiming for four wins in a row in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Honda's MotoGP leader Marc Marquez starts on pole for the fourth year in a row at the Circuit of the Americas, aiming for a fourth successive win there. Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi join him on the front row. (MOTOR-MOTOGP/USA, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

Australian Swimming Championships, Adelaide (to 14)

The championships, which double as the Olympic trials, take place at the South Australia Aquatic and Leisure Centre with a host of likely medal contenders looking to book tickets to the Rio Games in August. (OLYMPICS-RIO/SWIMMING-AUSTRALIA, copy on merit)

NBA

Warriors meet Spurs again with records at stake

The San Antonio Spurs host the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry with regular-season records on the line. The Warriors are still in the hunt for the NBA's all-time best regular season record while the Spurs pursue the league's first-ever undefeated home court record. (NBA-SPURS/, expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Heat host Magic in Sunshine State showdown

Dwyane Wade and his Miami team host the Orlando Magic as the Heat continue a bid for better playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference. (NBA-HEAT/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Jazz, Rockets vying for last West playoff berth

The Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets desperately seek wins as they vie for the last playoff berth in the Western Conference. Utah visit the Denver Nuggets while the Rockets host the Los Angeles Lakers in two of nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

BASEBALL

Cy Young winners take the mound

American League Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel takes the mound for the Houston Astros against the Milwaukee Brewers while his National League counterpart Jake Arrieta of the Chicago Cubs gets the start against the Arizona Diamondbacks in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Flyers breathe easy, Ducks-Capitals in high-power finale

The Philadelphia Flyers, breathing easy after clinching their playoff berth, face the New York Islanders, who may still have a shot at third-seeding in the East, while the Washington Capitals host the Anaheim Ducks in the two games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)