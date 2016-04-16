Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Everton v Southampton (1400)

Manchester United v Aston Villa (1400)

Newcastle United v Swansea City (1400)

West Bromwich Albion v Watford (1400)

Chelsea v Manchester City (1630)

Sunderland keep survival hopes alive by beating Norwich

LONDON - Sunderland improved their chances of avoiding the drop by beating Norwich City 3-0 at Carrow Road. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-SUN/ (PIX), moved, 120 words)

We will have mini reports on all the matches

La Liga

Getafe v Real Madrid (1400)

Las Palmas v Sporting Gijon (1615)

Eibar v Real Sociedad (1830)

Celta Vigo v Real Betis (2005)

Real Madrid aim to close in on Barca

MADRID - Third-placed Real Madrid, buoyed by their 3-0 midweek Champions League win over VfL Wolfsburg, can move within a point of faltering leaders Barcelona with victory at Getafe. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Serie A

Bologna v Torino (1300)

Carpi v Genoa (1600)

Inter Milan v Napoli (1845)

Title hopefuls Napoli visit Inter

MILAN - Napoli, missing suspended top scorer Gonzalo Higuain, can close the gap on leaders Juventus to three points when they travel to fourth-placed Inter Milan who need a win to boost their faint Champions League aspirations. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330)

Augsburg v VfB Stuttgart (1330)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (1330)

SV Darmstadt 98 v Ingolstadt 04 (1330)

Werder Bremen v VfL Wolfsburg (1330)

Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1630)

Bayern seek to move 10 points clear at the top

BERLIN - Bayern Munich can go 10 points clear at the top when they host Schalke 04 as they target a record fourth consecutive Bundesliga title. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Paris St Germain v Caen (1500)

Troyes v Stade de Reims (1800)

Lorient v Toulouse (1800)

Ajaccio v Lille (1800)

Girondins Bordeaux v Angers (1800)

Bastia v St Etienne (1800)

PSG look to rebound against Caen

PARIS - Paris St Germain return to domestic action following their Champions League quarter-final defeat by Manchester City when they host mid-table Caen, with the Ligue 1 champions only two wins away from equalling their record top-flight points haul of 89. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 400 words)

Dutch championship

Vitesse Arnhem v Heracles Almelo (1630)

AZ Alkmaar v PEC Zwolle (1745)

Feyenoord v Groningen (1745)

Roda JC Kerkrade v PSV Eindhoven (1845)

PSV seek to keep up pressure on leaders

AMSTERDAM - Champions PSV Eindhoven have to keep winning if they are to maintain the pressure on leaders Ajax Amsterdam who hold a two-point advantage and play at home on Sunday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 250 words)

Major League Soccer

Timbers try to avoid another jolt

The defending champion Portland Timbers, struggling with one win from their first six games, may be without injured midfielder Darlington Nagbe when they visit the San Jose Earthquakes in one of seven games on the Major League Soccer schedule. (SOCCER-MLS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Rosberg secures pole, Hamilton at the back

SHANGHAI - Nico Rosberg claimed pole position for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix but Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton will start from the back of the grid after suffering engine trouble in qualifying. (MOTOR-F1-CHINA/, moved, by Abhishek Takle, 477 words)

TENNIS

Monte Carlo Masters

Murray faces Nadal in semi-final showdown

MONTE CARLO - Eight-times champion Rafael Nadal will face world number two Andy Murray in the semi-finals before Gael Monfils takes on Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in an all-French clash. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTE CARLO (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 300 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby (week eight)

Bulls v Reds (1505)

Lions v Stormers (1710)

Top two clash in South African conference

JOHANNESBURG - The top two teams in the South Africa Conference clash as the Lions host the Stormers at Ellis Park. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/LIONS, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

We will also move rolling highlights of the other matches

GOLF

Golden girl Hull has mixed views on major near miss

LONDON - Charley Hull has mixed feelings about her second-place finish at the first women's major championship of 2016, describing it as a "missed opportunity" but also viewing her performance as a sizeable confidence boost. (GOLF-WOMEN/HULL (INTERVIEW, TV), expect at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 622 words)

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, South Carolina (to 17)

Day in three-way tie for Harbour Town lead

Australian world number one Jason Day, hunting a seventh tournament win in 14 starts, and Americans Kevin Chappell and Charley Hoffman take a joint one-shot lead into the third round after posting six-under totals of 136 at Harbour Town. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

LPGA

LOTTE Championship, Kapolei (to 16)

Burnett leads going into Saturday finish

A final hole chip-in birdie gave American Katie Burnett a one-shot lead after the third round at Ko Olina in Oahu on Friday. The winner will be crowned on Saturday. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 350 words)

NBA

Raptors host Pacers in Game One

The DeMar DeRozan-led Toronto Raptors meet the seventh-seeded Indiana Pacers in Game One of their best-of-seven first round series as the 2016 National Basketball Association playoffs start with a lunchtime showdown in Canada. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/RAPTORS (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Warriors hope to take regular season form into playoffs

The defending champion Golden State Warriors, after posting the best regular-season record in NBA history, seek to translate that form into the postseason when they host the eighth-seeded Houston Rockets in Game One of a Western Conference series. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/WARRIORS (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 450 words)

Evenly matched Hawks and Celtics meet

The fourth-seeded Atlanta Hawks host the fifth-seeded Boston Celtics in a Game One Eastern Conference battle between two teams that had identical records after the regular season. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/HAWKS (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Thunder seek to draw first blood against Mavericks

The Kevin Durant-led Oklahoma City Thunder host the sixth-seeded Dallas Mavericks in Game One of their best-of-seven series. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/THUNDER (PIX), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Rangers try to avoid falling 2-0 behind

Swedish goalie Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers will try to avoid falling in a 2-0 series hole when they visit the Sidney Crosby-led Pittsburgh Penguins for one more game before the best-of-seven first round series shifts to the Big Apple. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/PENGUINS (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Top-seeded Capitals resume series with Flyers

Russian sniper Alex Ovechkin and the top-seeded Washington Capitals go for a 2-0 series lead when they host a Philadelphia Flyers team that used a late-season charge to secure the Eastern Conference's final playoff berth. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/CAPITALS (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Stars attempt to tame Wild for second straight game

Jamie Benn and the Western Conference's top-seeded Dallas Stars, who cruised to a 4-0 shutout win over the Minnesota Wild in the series opener, look to continue their form in Game Two before the series shifts to the Twin Cities. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/STARS (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Kings seek to avoid another Shark bite

Slovenian Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings seek to bounce back and level their series after losing the home opener when they meet the San Jose Sharks in Game Two in their first round Western Conference series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/KINGS (PIX), expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

BASEBALL

Arrieta on mound for Cubs against Rockies

Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta is scheduled to take the mound for the Chicago Cubs, who on Friday lost for just the second time this year, in the second game of their series against the Colorado Rockies, one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/9:00 PM ET, 500 words) (London desk editor: Tony Jimenez)