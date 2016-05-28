Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

Champions League final

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

Local rivals joust for Europe's biggest prize

MILAN - Local rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet again in the Champions League final, Atletico pursuing revenge for the 2014 defeat in search of their first European Cup while Real have their eyes on a record 11th crown. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-REA-ATM/, expect by 1945 GMT/3:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

Major League Soccer

East and West leaders clash

League-leading Colorado Rapids, unbeaten in eight games, host Eastern Conference pace-setting Philadelphia Union, while Montreal Impact host the in-form Robbie Keane-led Los Angeles Galaxy on a busy night of eight matches on the Major League Soccer schedule. (SOCCER-MLS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET)

Copa America warm-up matches

Teams warm up for Centenary Copa America

More teams prepare for next week's Centenary Copa America in the United States with friendlies: Mexico play Paraguay in Washington DC, the host nation take on Bolivia in Kansas and Peru play minnows El Salvador. (SOCCER-COPA/ROUNDUP, expect by 0300 GMT/11.00 PM ET, by Andrew Downie, 250 words)

TENNIS

French Open (to June 5)

Djokovic and Serena on court - weather permitting

PARIS - World number one Novak Djokovic takes on Britain's Aljaz Bedene in the third round as he closes proceedings on Court Philippe Chatrier - weather permitting as hailstorms are forecast for the French capital. Defending champion Serena Williams plays local favourite Kristina Mladenovic (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), play started at 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar and Julien Pretot, 600 words)

MOTOR RACING

Monaco Formula One Grand Prix

Ricciardo takes first F1 pole in Monaco

MONACO - Australian Daniel Ricciardo seized the first pole position of his Formula One career at the Monaco Grand Prix, with world championship leader Nico Rosberg joining him on the front row for Mercedes. (MOTOR-F1-MONACO/, quick lead moved, updates expected, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We also have stories from around the paddock.

Fastest seat in sport only way to see the Brickyard

INDIANAPOLIS - It is billed as the 'fastest seat in sports' and when Mario Andretti is at the wheel, a two-lap high-speed tour of the famed Brickyard ahead of the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 is also the best seat in the house. (MOTOR-INDY500/RIDE, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 600 words)

GOLF

BMW PGA Championship (to 29)

Masters champion Willett in three-way tie for lead

VIRGINIA WATER, England - U.S. Masters winner Danny Willett starts the third round at Wentworth in a tie for the lead with South Korean Yang Yong-eun and Australia's Scott Hend on 10 under par. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

PGA Tour: Colonial Tournament, Fort Worth, Texas (to 29)

Spieth in contention at Colonial

World number two Jordan Spieth will start the third round within striking distance of the lead after posting a seven-under 133 halfway total in the weather-plagued event at Colonial Country Club. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

LPGA Tour: Volvik Championship, Ann Arbor, Michigan (to 29)

Jutanugarn carries two-shot lead into third round

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn, chasing a third successive LPGA victory, goes into the third round at Travis Pointe Country Club with a two-stroke lead at the LPGA Volvik Championship in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka, second test (to 31)

England amass impressive total by lunch

England, 1-0 up in the three-match series, resumed on 310-6 and had reached 408-8 by lunch on the second day in Durham. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 29)

Chaves leads going into penultimate stage

Colombian Esteban Chaves was wearing the leader's pink jersey heading into the 20th and penultimate stage, a 134-km mountain trek from Guillestre to Sant'Anna di Vinnadio. (CYCLING-GIRO/, expect by 1800 GMT/2:PM ET, 300 words)

RUGBY

South Africa name squad for Ireland series

CAPE TOWN - New Springbok coach Allister Coetzee will name his squad for the three-test series against Ireland in June. (RUGBY UNION-SAFRICA/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 300 words)

Super Rugby

Stormers v Cheetahs, Cape Town (1300)

Bulls v Lions, Pretoria (1505)

Lions hoping to be on song despite Elton absence

PRETORIA - The Bulls take an unbeaten home record into their derby against the Lions from Johannesburg, who are without inspirational fly half Elton Gantries after surgery on a broken finger this week. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/BULLS, expect by 1700 GMT /1 PM ET, 300 words)

We will also move brief reports of all matches in Week 14 (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/HIGHLIGHTS)

English Premiership

Upstarts Exeter seek to foil Saracens' double dream

LONDON - Six years after gaining promotion Exeter are in the English Premiership final where they will hope for a victory to deprive newly-crowned European champions Saracens of a memorable double. (RUGBY UNION-ENGLAND/PREMIERSHIP expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

High-quality showdowns in sprints, hurdles and pole vault

EUGENE, Oregon - Sprinters Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Dafne Schippers and Justin Gatlin face world-class fields with high-quality showdowns also expected in the men's and women's hurdles and men's pole vault at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Gene Cherry, 400 words)

NBA

Thunder look to clinch NBA Finals berth against Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder led by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook look to book a berth in the NBA Finals when they host defending champion Golden State Warriors and league MVP Stephen Curry, who need a road win to send the Western Conference series to a climactic Game Seven. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/THUNDER, expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Rangers' starter Darvish returns from injury

Texas Rangers ace right-hander Yu Darvish returns to the mound for the first time since elbow surgery scuttled his 2015 season when he goes against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who counter with Juan Nixcasio (4-3) in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0515 GMT/1:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.