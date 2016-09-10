Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

TENNIS

U.S. Open, New York (to 11)

Next number one Kerber meets Pliskova for U.S. Open title

NEW YORK - German second seed Angelique Kerber, the Australian Open winner who takes over as world number one on Monday, goes for her second grand slam title of the year when she plays big-serving 10th seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, making her slam finals debut at Flushing Meadows. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Arsenal v Southampton (1400)

Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion (1400)

Burnley v Hull City (1400)

Middlesbrough v Crystal Palace (1400)

Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur (1400)

West Ham United v Watford (1400)

Liverpool v Leicester City (1630)

City beat United 2-1 in Manchester derby

LONDON - Pep Guardiola led Manchester City to a 2-1 win over Manchester United in a gripping derby game at Old Trafford. Champions Leicester City visit Liverpool in the late kick-off. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, moved with updates to follow, by Ian Chadband and Ed Dove, 600 words)

We will have mini match reports on all Premier League matches.

Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen v Hamburg SV (1330)

FC Ingolstadt 04 v Hertha Berlin (1330)

Freiburg v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330)

SV Darmstadt 98 v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330)

VfL Wolfsburg v Cologne (1330)

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund (1630)

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund can make it two wins from two when they travel to promoted RB Leipzig in the day's standout fixture with Bayern Munich already on six points after beating Schalke 04. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Serie A

Juventus v Sassuolo (1600)

Palermo v Napoli (1845)

Juventus look to extend perfect start

MILAN - Champions Juventus can secure a third straight victory of the new campaign when they host Sassuolo, while last season's runners-up Napoli visit Palermo, who have already seen their first coaching switch of the season after Roberto De Zerbi replaced Davide Ballardini. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

La Liga

Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid (1100)

Real Madrid v Osasuna (1400)

Malaga v Villarreal (1615)

Sevilla v Las Palmas (1615)

Barcelona v Alaves (1830)

Ronaldo set for Real comeback against Osasuna

MADRID - Real Madrid will welcome back Cristiano Ronaldo and striker Karim Benzema when they entertain promoted Osasuna while Barcelona can call on Neymar for the first time this season when they play Alaves. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Rik Sharma, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Olympique Lyonnais v Girondins Bordeaux (1500)

Angers SCO v Dijon FCO (1800)

En Avant de Guingamp v Montpellier HSC (1800)

FC Lorient v AS Nancy-Lorraine (1800)

Lille v Monaco (1800)

Bastia v Toulouse (1800)

Monaco look extend lead at the top

PARIS - Monaco can extend their lead at the top of the table with victory at Lille, after Paris St Germain were held to a surprise 1-1 draw on Friday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 250 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Carmel, Indiana (to 11)

Johnson and Castro three clear at halfway mark

Americans Dustin Johnson and Robert Castro, at 14-under 130, take a three-stroke lead over Englishman Paul Casey into the third round at Crooked Stick in the third of the PGA Tour's four playoff events. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Spain

Nairo Quintana leads Britain's Chris Froome by one minute and 21 seconds going into Saturday's penultimate stage, a 193.2km ride from Benidorm to Alto de Aitana. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 ET, by Rik Sharma, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Giants' Cueto shoots for 15th win of season

Right-hander Johnny Cueto, a twice All-Star who was a World Series champion with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, shoots for his 15th win of the season when he takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants against the hosting Arizona Diamondbacks in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words

(Europe duty editor: Ed Osmond)