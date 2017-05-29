Reuters sports schedule at 1430 GMT on Monday:

TENNIS

French Open

Nadal, Djokovic and Muguruza begin Paris title charge

Rafa Nadal and defending champions Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza began their pursuit of the French Open title with relatively easy wins. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Julien Pretot, Karolos Grohmann and John Stonestreet, 600 words)

CRICKET

England v South Africa, 3rd ODI

England seek to whitewash Proteas

LONDON - England will be seeking to complete a whitewash of South Africa in the three-match series when they play at Lord’s in the last ODI for both teams before the start of the Champions Trophy later in the week. (CRICKET-ODI-ENG-ZAF/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2PM ET, 400 words)

SOCCER

Reading and Huddersfield eye Premier League promotion

Reading and Huddersfield battle for a place in the Premier League in a match dubbed as “the richest soccer game in the world”. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-RDG-HDD/FINAL, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

Asian Champions League

HONG KONG - Last year's Asian Champions League finalists Al Ain from the United Arab Emirates take on Iran's Esteghlal looking to overturn a first leg 1-0 loss when the teams meet in the return of their round of 16 meeting on Monday. (SOCCER-ASIA/ expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

NHL

Penguins host Predators in Stanley Cup opener

Sidney Crosby and the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins host the Nashville Predators in the opening game of the National Hockey League’s best-of-seven Stanley Cup final. (NHL-STANLEYCUP/, expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Tigers battle Sox; Mets ace deGrom faces Pirates

The Detroit Tigers visit the American League Central rival Chicago White Sox for the first leg of a doubleheader while New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom takes the mound versus the host Pittsburgh Pirates in two of the 16 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Pritha Sarkar)