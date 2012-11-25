Reuters sports schedule at 1400 on Sunday (times GMT):

MOTOR RACING

Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix

SAO PAULO - Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel or Ferrari's Fernando Alonso will become Formula One's youngest triple champion after what is set to be a wet season-ender. Vettel starts fourth, Alonso seventh with Lewis Hamilton on pole in his last race for McLaren. Seven times champion Michael Schumacher takes his final bow at 43. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, pix, by Alan Baldwin, stories from 1800)

SOCCER

Premier League (1600 unless stated)

Swansea City v Liverpool (1330)

Southampton v Newcastle United (1500)

Chelsea v Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

LONDON - Chelsea's interim manager Rafa Benitez takes charge for the first time as the European champions welcome Premier League title holders Manchester City to Stamford Bridge after sacking Roberto Di Matteo last week. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, pix, expect from 1530, by Justin Palmer, 600 words)

La Liga

Espanyol v Getafe (1100)

Athletic Bilbao v Deportivo Coruna (1600)

Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1800)

Levante v Barcelona (2000)

MADRID - Unbeaten leaders Barcelona can open an 11-point gap over champions Real Madrid by winning at sixth-placed Levante. Second-placed Atletico Madrid can move eight points clear of their city rivals with a win at home to Sevilla. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ expect by 2100, pix, by Mark Elkington, 500 words)

Bundesliga (1630 unless stated)

Freiburg v VfB Stuttgart (1430)

FC Augsburg v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen

BERLIN - Bayer Leverkusen travel to struggling Hoffenheim with one eye on the Europa League qualifying places while Borussia Moenchengladbach visit bottom side Augsburg. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, pix, expect from 1630, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

Atalanta Bergamo v Genoa

Chievo Verona v Siena

Pescara v AS Roma

Sampdoria v Bologna

Torino v Fiorentina

AC Milan v Juventus (1945)

Serie A leaders Juventus visit struggling AC Milan knowing a win would put them seven points clear of second-placed Inter Milan, who play on Monday, while third-placed Fiorentina, five points off the pace, visit mid-table Torino. (SOCCER-ITALY/, pix, expect from 1400, by Matt Barker, 600 words)

Ligue 1

Montpellier HSC v Girondins Bordeaux (1300)

Toulouse v Olympique Lyon (1600)

Olympique Marseille v Lille (2000)

PARIS - Olympique Lyon look to move top of Ligue 1 when they travel to Toulouse while Girondins Bordeaux will also eye top spot when they visit champions Montpellier. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, pix, expect from 1500, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

Dutch championship (1330 unless stated)

Roda JC Kerkrade v Ajax Amsterdam (1130)

AZ Alkmaar v Feyenoord

PSV Eindhoven v Vitesse Arnhem

Twente Enschede v PEC Zwolle (1530)

NFL

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey - The New York Giants and quarterback Eli Manning host the Green Bay Packers and signal caller Aaron Rodgers in a battle between the last two Super Bowl champions that could impact the NFL playoff picture. (NFL-GIANTS/, expect by 0500, pix, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

MIAMI - The Seattle Seahawks hope to keep their playoff hopes alive by doing something they have not done well this season: Win on the road where they are 1-4. The Dolphins have lost three in a row. (NFL-DOLPHINS/, expect by 2230, pix, by Simon Evans, 450 words)

SAN DIEGO - The Baltimore Ravens, in control of the AFC North, seek their fourth win in a row against the disappointing San Diego Chargers, who have slumped to 4-6 (NFL-CHARGERS/ expect by 0130, pix, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)

The rejuvenated New Orleans Saints face a big roadblock in their bid to stay in the playoff hunt when they face the San Francisco Giants while the once-beaten Atlanta Falcons play a Tampa Bay team that has won four in a row. (NFL-WRAP/, expect by 2330, pix, by Simon Evans, 500 words)

Canadian Football

Grey Cup

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League season reaches a climax when the Toronto Argonauts and the Calgary Stampeders clash in the 100th Grey Cup at Rogers Stadium. (CFL-GREYCUP/, expect by 0200, pix, by Steve Keating and Frank Pingue, 400 words)

NBA

The Boston Celtics, coming off a big win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, try to get back in the Atlantic Division race when they visit Eastern Conference opponent the Orlando Magic, which is 4-2 at home but 1-5 on the road (NBA-MAGIC/, expect by 0300, pix, 350 words)

CRICKET

Australia v South Africa, second test, Adelaide (to 26)

ADELAIDE - A fired-up Australia attack skittled South Africa's top order late on the fourth day to march to the brink of victory in the second test (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, moved, pix, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

Sri Lanka v New Zealand, second test, Khulna, (to 29)

New Zealand captain Ross Taylor led from the front with an unbeaten 119 as New Zealand ended the first day of the second test against Sri Lanka on 223 for two wickets (CRICKET-LANKA/, moved, pix, 400 words)

Bangladesh v West Indies, second test, Khulna

KHULNA, Bangladesh - Tino Best took a career best 6-40 in an innings to set up a crushing 10-wicket victory for West Indies in the second test against Bangladesh (CRICKET-WINDIES/, moved, by Azad Majumder, 400 words)

India v England, second test, Mumbai, (to 27)

Reuters coverage of cricket events conducted under the auspices of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and, more immediately, the England tour of India was suspended from 0000 GMT on Nov. 15. (CRICKET-ADVISORY/)

GOLF

DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

DUBAI - World number one Rory McIlroy picked up $2.33 million worth of desert treasure after repelling a record-breaking charge from Ryder Cup team mate Justin Rose to win the DP World Tour Championship (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, update to follow, pix, 500 words, by Tony Jimenez)

