Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League (1845 unless stated)

Group E

FC Basel v Schalke 04

Steaua Bucharest v Chelsea

Group F

Arsenal v Napoli

Borussia Dortmund v Marseille

Group G

Zenit St Petersburg v Austria Vienna (1600)

Porto v Atletico Madrid

Group H

Ajax Amsterdam v AC Milan

Celtic v Barcelona

Arsenal welcome Napoli, Celtic aim to shock Barca again

LONDON - English Premier League leaders Arsenal host Napoli, who are unbeaten in all competitions, while Celtic aim to repeat last season's famous victory over Barcelona and former European champions Ajax and Milan meet in Amsterdam. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/445 PM ET, 800 words)

- -

Pellegrini and Guardiola hold news conferences

MANCHESTER, England - Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola, old rivals from their La Liga days, hold news conferences before their new clubs Manchester City and Bayern Munich respectively meet in Champions League Group D on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/MANCITY (PIX, TV), moved, by Sonia Oxley, 450 words)

- -

Real, Copenhagen look ahead to Champions League clash

MADRID - Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, his FC Copenhagen counterpart Stale Solbakken and players preview Wednesday's Champions League Group B match at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL (PIX, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

Blanc and Ibrahimovic discuss PSG v Benfica

PARIS - Paris St Germain coach Laurent Blanc and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic hold a press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League Group C clash at home against Benfica (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/PSG (PIX, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Olivier Guillemain, 400 words).

- -

WORLD CUP

FIFA likely to delay decision on 2022 World Cup dates

LONDON - Despite widespread speculation that FIFA will vote to switch the dates of the 2022 World Cup on Friday, soccer's world governing body will probably delay making a decision, instead setting up a task force to analyse the huge implications of moving the tournament from the searing heat of the Middle East summer. (SOCCER-WORLD/QATAR-FIFA, moved, graphic, by Mike Collett, 1,000 words)

We have also moved four factboxes relating to the decision.

- - - -

GOLF

Presidents Cup

Captains discuss preparations for Muirfield Village

DUBLIN, Ohio - United States captain Fred Couples and his Internationals counterpart Nick Price will hold a joint news conference ahead of this week's Presidents Cup at Muirfield Village Golf Club where holders the U.S. will bid to win the trophy for an eighth time in 10 editions. We continue our build-up to the biennial team competition, which starts on Thursday. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/, expect first story by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Simon Evans, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Reds visit rival Pirates in do-or-die showdown

The Cincinnati Reds visit the National League Central Pittsburgh Pirates for a one-game wild card to determine which team will face the St. Louis Cardinals in the best-of-five Division Series starting on Thursday. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/WILDCARD (PIX), expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Resurgent Dodgers aim to cap astonishing season

Twenty-five years after winning their most recent National League (NL) pennant, the resurgent Los Angeles Dodgers have their sights set on World Series glory to cap what has been an astonishing 2013 season. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/DODGERS (FEATURE), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 625 words)

- -

Refashioned Red Sox hope they are good fit for postseason

The Boston Red Sox, whose makeover from a 69-93 last-place finish in 2012 resulted in the American League's best record at 97-65, hope they have the players in place to return to the World Series glory they tasted with two Fall Classic crowns last decade. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/REDSOX (FEATURE), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

- - - -

NHL

Curtain raises on 2013-14 NHL season

The Chicago Blackhawks raise their Stanley Cup championship banner to the rafters before hosting the Washington Capitals as the 2013-14 NHL season begins with three games, including an Original Six matchup between Montreal and Toronto. (NHL-OPENER/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: China Open, Beijing (to 6)

ATP: Japan Open, Tokyo (to 6)

- - - -

GYMNASTICS

World Championships, Antwerp (to 6)

