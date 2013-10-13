Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
Japanese Formula One Grand Prix
Vettel wins in Japan but title must wait
SUZUKA, Japan - Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday but was made to wait for his fourth successive Formula One title after Ferrari's Fernando Alonso finished fourth. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
World Cup qualifiers
Africa playoffs first legs
Ethiopia v Nigeria, Addis Ababa (1300)
Tunisia v Cameroon, Tunis (1700)
Nigeria take on Ethiopia, Cameroon face Tunisia
African champions Nigeria visit Ethiopia with home advantage to follow in November while Cameroon, boosted by the return of Samuel Eto'o after he threatened to retire, play a Tunisia side who have a new coach in former Netherlands captain Ruud Krol. (SOCCER-WORLD/ETHIOPIA and SOCCER-WORLD/TUNISIA, expect from 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)
- -
We will file previews and spot news on merit ahead of Tuesday's final World Cup qualifiers. (SOCCER-WORLD/)
- - - -
GOLF
European Tour: Portugal Masters, Vilamoura (to 13)
Waring chasing maiden European Tour victory
England's Paul Waring holds a two-shot lead heading into the final round as he looks for his maiden European Tour title at the Portugal Masters. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)
- - - -
PGA Tour: Frys.com Open (to 13)
American Koepka two ahead in bid for maiden PGA Tour victory
Unheralded American Brooks Koepka, competing for the first time in a regular PGA Tour event, will take a two-stroke lead into Sunday's final round at CordeValle Golf Club in San Martin, California after firing a four-under-par 67 on Saturday at the 2013-14 season-opener. (GOLF-PGA/, expect end-of-day lead by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
Linz Open, Austria
Kerber takes on Ivanovic in Linz Open final
Top seed Angelique Kerber of Germany, who clinched a place in the season-ending WTA championships earlier this week, faces third-seeded Serbian Ana Ivanovic in the Linz Open final. (TENNIS-WOMEN/LINZ, 300 words)
- - - -
NFL
Chiefs and Broncos favored but Saints have tough game
The surprising Kansas City Chiefs bid to go 6-0 with a home win over Oakland as they try to keep pace with the high-flying Denver Broncos, who are runaway favorites over lowly Jacksonville. The league's other unbeaten team, the New Orleans Saints have a tough matchup at New England. (NFL-WRAP/ (PIX), expect first copy by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 500 words)
- -
Packers challenge Ravens in Baltimore
The Green Bay Packers meet up with the Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens while Seattle hosts Tennessee and San Francisco faces Arizona in clashes key to the NFC West lead,
(NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect first copy by 6:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
- - -
Redskins and Cowboys meet up in Dallas
Both teams may have losing records, but there is no more heated rivalry in the NFL than the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys who play in Dallas with a chance to impact the NFC East standings. (NFL-COWBOYS/ (PIX), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Tigers call on Scherzer for Game Two v Red Sox
Leading 1-0, the Detroit Tigers will send right-hander Max Scherzer (21-3) up against Boston Red Sox righty Clay Buchholz (12-1) in Game Two of the best-of-seven American League Championship Series at Fenway Park. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/AL (PIX), expect by 0345 GMT/ 11:45 PM ET, 400 words)
- - - -
ATHLETICS
Chicago Marathon
Kenyans and Ethiopians top draws in Chicago race
Kenyans Moses Mosop, Emmanuel Mutai and Dennis Kimetto and Ethiopian Dennis Kimetto are expected to be among the favorites in the Chicago Marathon, the first major marathon in the United States since the attack in Boston. (ATHLETICS-MARATHON/CHICAGO, expect first copy by 1515GMT/11:15 AM ET, 400 words)
- - - -
NHL
Panthers go for second big win
The Florida Panthers, who snapped the Pittsburgh Penguins' season-opening win streak, take on the visiting Los Angeles Kings in one of four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
(Duty editor: John Mehaffey)