Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Japanese Formula One Grand Prix

Vettel wins in Japan but title must wait

SUZUKA, Japan - Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday but was made to wait for his fourth successive Formula One title after Ferrari's Fernando Alonso finished fourth. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

World Cup qualifiers

Africa playoffs first legs

Ethiopia v Nigeria, Addis Ababa (1300)

Tunisia v Cameroon, Tunis (1700)

Nigeria take on Ethiopia, Cameroon face Tunisia

African champions Nigeria visit Ethiopia with home advantage to follow in November while Cameroon, boosted by the return of Samuel Eto'o after he threatened to retire, play a Tunisia side who have a new coach in former Netherlands captain Ruud Krol. (SOCCER-WORLD/ETHIOPIA and SOCCER-WORLD/TUNISIA, expect from 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- -

We will file previews and spot news on merit ahead of Tuesday's final World Cup qualifiers. (SOCCER-WORLD/)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Portugal Masters, Vilamoura (to 13)

Waring chasing maiden European Tour victory

England's Paul Waring holds a two-shot lead heading into the final round as he looks for his maiden European Tour title at the Portugal Masters. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

PGA Tour: Frys.com Open (to 13)

American Koepka two ahead in bid for maiden PGA Tour victory

Unheralded American Brooks Koepka, competing for the first time in a regular PGA Tour event, will take a two-stroke lead into Sunday's final round at CordeValle Golf Club in San Martin, California after firing a four-under-par 67 on Saturday at the 2013-14 season-opener. (GOLF-PGA/, expect end-of-day lead by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Linz Open, Austria

Kerber takes on Ivanovic in Linz Open final

Top seed Angelique Kerber of Germany, who clinched a place in the season-ending WTA championships earlier this week, faces third-seeded Serbian Ana Ivanovic in the Linz Open final. (TENNIS-WOMEN/LINZ, 300 words)

- - - -

NFL

Chiefs and Broncos favored but Saints have tough game

The surprising Kansas City Chiefs bid to go 6-0 with a home win over Oakland as they try to keep pace with the high-flying Denver Broncos, who are runaway favorites over lowly Jacksonville. The league's other unbeaten team, the New Orleans Saints have a tough matchup at New England. (NFL-WRAP/ (PIX), expect first copy by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Packers challenge Ravens in Baltimore

The Green Bay Packers meet up with the Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens while Seattle hosts Tennessee and San Francisco faces Arizona in clashes key to the NFC West lead,

(NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect first copy by 6:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - -

Redskins and Cowboys meet up in Dallas

Both teams may have losing records, but there is no more heated rivalry in the NFL than the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys who play in Dallas with a chance to impact the NFC East standings. (NFL-COWBOYS/ (PIX), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Tigers call on Scherzer for Game Two v Red Sox

Leading 1-0, the Detroit Tigers will send right-hander Max Scherzer (21-3) up against Boston Red Sox righty Clay Buchholz (12-1) in Game Two of the best-of-seven American League Championship Series at Fenway Park. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/AL (PIX), expect by 0345 GMT/ 11:45 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Chicago Marathon

Kenyans and Ethiopians top draws in Chicago race

Kenyans Moses Mosop, Emmanuel Mutai and Dennis Kimetto and Ethiopian Dennis Kimetto are expected to be among the favorites in the Chicago Marathon, the first major marathon in the United States since the attack in Boston. (ATHLETICS-MARATHON/CHICAGO, expect first copy by 1515GMT/11:15 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Panthers go for second big win

The Florida Panthers, who snapped the Pittsburgh Penguins' season-opening win streak, take on the visiting Los Angeles Kings in one of four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

