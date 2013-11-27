Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League (1945 GMT)

Group A

Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Sociedad

Bayer Leverkusen v Manchester United

Group B

Juventus v FC Copenhagen

Real Madrid v Galatasaray

Group C

Paris St Germain v Olympiakos Piraeus

Anderlecht v Benfica

Group D

Manchester City v Viktoria Plzen

CSKA Moscow v Bayern Munich (1700)

Real Madrid and PSG on verge of reaching knockout phase

LONDON - Nine-times European champions Real Madrid and Paris St Germain each need a point to qualify for the last 16 at home to Galatasaray and Olympiakos, while the winners of the Bayer Leverkusen-Manchester United match would also reach the knockout phase. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 700 words)

- -

World Cup draw

Ahead of the Dec. 6 World Cup draw we will move factboxes on the 32 teams, a guide to the host cities and stadiums and a feature on the current situation in Brazil regarding social unrest, potential protests and the state of construction ahead of next year's tournament. Expect from 1500 GMT/10 AM ET.

- - - -

CRICKET

Ashes, second test, Adelaide (Dec 5-9)

Trott exit has left England heartbroken, says Broad

Jonathan Trott's abrupt Ashes exit has left the England team heartbroken, said paceman Stuart Broad who offered the top-order batsman full support in overcoming his stress-related issue. (CRICKET-TROTT/BROAD, moved, 300 words)

- -

Johnson vows more misery, Broad says England prepared

In-form Australia paceman Mitchell Johnson has promised to exploit Adelaide's uneven bounce and heap more misery on England but his counterpart Stuart Broad said the Ashes holders are ready for the challenge. (CRICKET-ASHES/JOHNSON, moved, 300 words)

- -

Ashes batsmen can expect another bumpy ride in Adelaide

MELBOURNE - The Adelaide Oval curator will seek to juice up what has traditionally been a docile pitch for the second Ashes test between Australia and England next week, meaning batsmen may be in for a torrid opening. (CRICKET-ASHES/ADELAIDE, moved, 500 words)

- -

South Africa v Pakistan second ODI, Port Elizabeth

Pakistan look for series triumph against South Africa

Pakistan can clinch the three-match one-day series against hosts South Africa if they win the second ODI at St George's after their comprehensive success in Cape Town on Sunday. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, expect by 1700 GMT /13PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour

Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane (to Dec. 1)

Former major winner John Daly is among the field for the second event of the new European Tour season at the Leopards Creek Golf Club in South Africa. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Australian Open (28-Dec 1)

Scott and McIlroy to clash at Royal Sydney

SYDNEY - World number two Adam Scott's victory lap of his home nation draws to a close this weekend, with the U.S. Masters champion bidding to win the Australian Open for a clean sweep of the country's three marquee tournaments. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/, moved, 500 words)

- - - -

NBA

LeBron faces former team, Pacers eye bigger lead

Miami Heat forward LeBron James faces his former Cleveland Cavaliers team while the red-hot Indiana Pacers look to pad their lead atop the Eastern Conference in two of the 13 games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NHL

Crosby and Pens host Maple Leafs

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Toronto Maple Leafs while the defending Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks, in a tight battle for top spot in the Western Conference, visit the Calgary Flames in two of the 13 game on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Round-ups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

