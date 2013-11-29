Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

Galliani to quit AC Milan

ROME - Chief executive Adriano Galliani has said he will leave AC Milan after 27 years at the Serie A club (SOCCER-ITALY/MILAN, moved, 500 words)

Wenger says English soccer 99.9 percent clean

LONDON - Match-fixing cannot be eradicated but English soccer is 99.9 percent clean, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said shortly before two men were remanded in custody after being charged with conspiracy to defraud (SOCCER-ENGLAND/MATCHFICING-REACTION, moved)

La Liga

Real still without Ronaldo for Saturday's home game

MADRID - Cristiano Ronaldo has not recovered sufficiently from a muscle strain and will miss Saturday's La Liga game at home to Real Valladolid. (SOCCER-SPAIN/RONALDO (PIX, TV), moved, 400 words)

Getafe v Levante (1900)

Villarreal v Malaga (1930)

Bundesliga

VfL Wolfsburg v Hamburg SV (1930)

Ligue 1

Olympique Marseille v Montpellier (1930)

Dutch championship

Roda JC Kerkrade v Twente Enschede (1900)

GOLF

Alfred Dunhill Championship, South Africa (to Dec 1)

Madsen maintains red-hot form

JOHANNESBURG - Dane Morten Madsen, winner of last week's South African Open, takes a one-shot lead into the second round of the European Tour event at Leopard Creek. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

Australian Open, Sydney (to Dec 1)

Sizzling Scott leads the way

SYDNEY - Overnight leader Adam Scott battled through the Sydney wind and rain for a two-under-par 70 to take a two-stroke lead over Rory McIlroy at the halfway stage. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

CRICKET

The Ashes, second test, Adelaide (Dec. 5-9)

Tensions simmer between Australia and England

MELBOURNE - Australia coach Darren Lehmann has called on Australian fans to continue the hostile reception for England and hopes to lead the team to the glory days of Lillee and Thomson. (CRICKET-ASHES/LEHMANN, moved, 350 words)

Gary Ballance struck a patient half-century against a Cricket Australia Chairman's XI and declared he was ready for his test debut in the second Ashes match at Adelaide (CRICKET-ASHES/BALLANCE, moved)

OLYMPICS

After three hard years, Mao Asada ready to shine at Sochi

TOYOTA, Japan - The first time Mao Asada stepped onto a skating rink, nearly two decades ago, she wore a helmet and protective pads on her knees and elbows, wanting only to follow her big sister. (OLYMPICS-FIGURE SKATING/ASADA (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV) moved, by Elaine Lies, 850 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup

Women's downhill, Beaver Creek, Colorado

NBA

Miami Heat visit Toronto Raptors

LeBron James and his NBA championship winning Miami Heat travel to Canada to face the Toronto Raptors, who are the surprise early leaders of the Atlantic division. (NBA-HEAT/ (PIX), expect by 0315 GMT/10:15 PM ET, 300 words)

Spurs visit Magic

Last season's Western Conference championships, the San Antonio Spurs, travel to Orlando while the struggling Los Angeles Lakers visit Detroit. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0415 GMT/11:15 PM ET, by the Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NHL

Blackhawks head to Texas

The Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks travel to Dallas while last season's Eastern Conference winners, the Boston Bruins, are at home to the New York Rangers. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)