Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

Manchester United v Newcastle United (1245)

Crystal Palace v Cardiff City

Liverpool v West Ham United

Southampton v Manchester City

Stoke City v Chelsea

West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City

Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)

Chelsea look for win at Stoke to close on leaders Arsenal

LONDON - Second-placed Chelsea can move within a point of Arsenal, who play on Sunday, with a win at Stoke while the rest of the chasing pack led by Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham will all try to keep pace. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1445 GMT/9:45 AM ET, by Tim Collings, 600 words)

- -

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Schalke 04

VfB Stuttgart v Hanover 96

Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich

Hamburg SV v FC Augsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt v Hoffenheim

Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen (1730)

Dortmund welcome Leverkusen in battle of third and second

BERLIN - Bayer Leverkusen host Borussia Dortmund as the teams in third and second, separated by three points, bid to keep up with Bayern Munich who visit mid-table Werder Bremen with a four-point lead atop the Bundesliga. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

- -

Serie A

Livorno v AC Milan (1700)

Napoli v Udinese (1945)

Napoli aiming to trim gap to leaders with win at Udinese

ROME - Third-placed Napoli will bid to narrow a nine-point deficit on Serie A leaders Juve, who won on Friday, when they host Udinese while struggling AC Milan visit lowly Livorno. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Terry Daley, 500 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Paris St Germain v Sochaux (1600)

FC Lorient v Stade Rennes

Stade de Reims v Nice

St Etienne v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC

Valenciennes v En Avant Guingamp FC

Leaders PSG aiming to open four-point gap

PARIS - Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain host Sochaux knowing a win would put them four points clear at least until their rivals Lille and Monaco play on Sunday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Dutch Championship (1745 unless stated)

Ajax Amsterdam v NAC Breda (1645)

AZ Alkmaar v Twente Enschede

RKC Waalwijk v Cambuur Leeuwar

PSV Eindhoven v Vitesse Arnhem (1845)

Leaders Vitesse visit struggling PSV, Ajax host Breda

AMSTERDAM - Dutch league leaders Vitesse Arnhem travel to struggling PSV Eindhoven while Ajax, who are two points behind in second, welcome mid-table NAC Breda and third-placed Twente, a further point back, are at AZ Alkmaar. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/3:45 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Spanish King's Cup

Atletico and Real begin Cup campaigns at third-tier rivals

MADRID - Holders Atletico Madrid and runners-up Real Madrid begin their Cup campaigns at third-tier Sant Andreu and Olimpic de Xativa respectively. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

MLS CUP

Kansas City and Salt Lake meet for MLS title

Sporting Kansas City host Real Salt Lake as the two small market teams with contrasting styles of play seek their second Major League Soccer championship in Kansas City. (SOCCER-MLS/CUP (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Ashes, second test, Adelaide (to 9)

Destroyer Johnson puts Australia in command

ADELAIDE - Mitchell Johnson laid further scars on England's battered psyche with a stunning seven wicket haul that skittled the tourists for 172 and put Australia in complete control of the second Ashes test after the third day. (CRICKET-ASHES/UPDATE3, (PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

- -

New Zealand v West Indies, 1st test

Rain forces draw with NZ 33 runs shy of victory

Rain scuppered New Zealand's chances of completing a first test win in over a year as the opening match against West Indies at University Oval in Dunedin ended in a draw with the hosts just 33 runs shy of victory. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, moved).

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Nedbank Challenge, Sun City (to 8)

Donaldson leads at Sun City

SUN CITY, South Africa - Welshman Jamie Donaldson tops the leaderboard after the second round with an 11-under-par total of 133 at the elite 30-man event that carries a prize fund of $6.5 million. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1715 GMT/12:15 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

Northwestern Mutual World Challenge (to 8)

In-form Woods leads by two shots at Sherwood

THOUSAND OAKS, California - Tournament host Tiger Woods, seeking his sixth victory of the year, takes a two-shot lead into the third round at Sherwood Country Club after firing a sizzling 10-under-par 62 on Friday. Fellow American Zach Johnson carded a 68 to secure outright second place. (GOLF-CHALLENGE/, expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

- - - -

NBA

Pacers try to end skid in San Antonio

The NBA-leading Indiana Pacers, who have lost 11 consecutive games in San Antonio, visit the Spurs in a showdown of division leaders in one of nine games on the league schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NHL

Penguins out to push win streak at six at Boston

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins go for their sixth win in a row when the Metropolitan Division leaders visit the Boston Bruins while Atlantic Division top club Montreal seeks a fifth consecutive victory at home to division rival Buffalo in two of the 11 games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Women's Downhill, Lake Louise

Men's Downhill, Beaver Creek

Copy on merit (Duty Editor: Alan Baldwin)