Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:
- - - -
SOCCER
Premier League
Fulham v Everton (1230)
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
Liverpool eye top spot at home to Spurs, Everton at Fulham
LONDON - Liverpool can take over from Chelsea at the top of the Premier League with at least a point at home to sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, while Everton can close the gap on Arsenal in fourth with a win at struggling Fulham. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Steve Tongue, 600 words)
- -
La Liga
Real Valladolid v Almeria (1000)
Osasuna v Real Sociedad (1500)
Real Betis v Malaga (1700)
Valencia v Getafe (1900)
Sociedad, Villarreal seek to maintain push for Europe
MADRID - Sixth-placed Real Sociedad and Villarreal, in seventh, look to maintain their bids for European qualifying berths at Osasuna and home to Elche respectively. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)
- -
Serie A (1300 unless stated)
Sassuolo v AS Roma (1030)
Lazio v Parma
Sampdoria v Fiorentina
Torino v Cagliari
Verona v Genoa
Napoli v Juventus (1845)
Juve face tough trip to Napoli, Roma at lowly Sassuolo
MILAN - Runaway leaders Juventus, who are 14 points clear, visit third-placed Napoli without suspended striker and Serie A top scorer Carlos Tevez after second-placed AS Roma visit relegation-threatened Sassuolo. (SOCCER-ITALY (PIX), expect from 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)
- -
Bundesliga
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hamburg SV (1330)
Hanover 96 v Werder Bremen (1530)
Hamburg desperate for win at Moenchengladbach
BERLIN - Hamburg SV, who occupy the relegation playoff spot, visit Borussia Moenchengladbach hoping to turn their season around and avoid the club's first Bundesliga demotion. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect from 1530 GMT/1130 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 350 words)
- -
Ligue 1
Stade Rennes v Bastia (1200)
Lille v En Avant Guingamp (1500)
Olympique Lyon v St Etienne (1900)
Copy on merit
- -
Dutch Championship (1230 unless stated)
Feyenoord v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1030)
Ajax Amsterdam v Twente Enschede
Roda JC Kerkrade v RKC Waalwijk
SC Cambuur v AZ Alkmaar
ADO Den Haag v PEC Zwolle (1430)
Ajax host Twente aiming for nine-point lead at the top
Ajax Amsterdam welcome fourth-placed Twente Enschede knowing a win would take them nine points clear at the top after title rivals PSV Eindhoven surprisingly lost to Groningen on Saturday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 400 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
Sony Open (to March 30)
Nadal and Djokovic battle for Miami title
MIAMI - World number one Rafa Nadal will try to secure one of the few titles to elude him when he takes on number two Novak Djokovic in the final of the Sony Open. Nadal and three-time Miami winner Djokovic both should be well-rested after they were handed semi-final walkovers when their opponents withdrew. (TENNIS-MIAMI/, expect lead by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
Formula One: Malaysian Grand Prix, Kuala Lumpur (to 30)
Pole-to-flag Hamilton wins in Malaysia
SEPANG, Malaysia - Briton's Lewis Hamilton won the Malaysian Grand Prix with a pole-to-flag victory ahead of Nico Rosberg on Sunday in a first Mercedes one-two since they returned to Formula One as a works team in 2010. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Patrick Johnston, 600 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
World Twenty20
Bangladesh v Pakistan, Dhaka, ICC World Twenty20
Australia v India, Dhaka, ICC World Twenty20
Pakistan win eliminates Bangladesh and Australia
MIRPUR - Pakistan kept alive their semi-final hopes with a 50-run victory over Bangladesh. The result meant hosts Bangladesh and Australia have no chance of reaching the last four. India, having qualified for the last four, will be eager to extend their perfect record to 4-0 against winless Australia. (CRICKET-WORLD/T20 (PIX), moved with further updates to follow, by Amlan Chakraborty, 450 words)
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Tour: Texas Open (to 30) San Antonio
Bowditch seek first PGA Tour title in Texas
Australian Steven Bowditch takes a three-stroke lead into the final round at the Texas Open as he seeks his first PGA Tour victory, while Americans Matt Kuchar and Andrew Loupe are equal second at the TPC San Antonio. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 450 words)
- - - -
CYCLING
Criterium International
Tour of Catalunya, Spain
Gent-Wevelgem race, Belgium
Copy on merit
- - - - (Asia duty editor: John O'Brien)