SOCCER

Premier League

Fulham v Everton (1230)

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)

Liverpool eye top spot at home to Spurs, Everton at Fulham

LONDON - Liverpool can take over from Chelsea at the top of the Premier League with at least a point at home to sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, while Everton can close the gap on Arsenal in fourth with a win at struggling Fulham. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Steve Tongue, 600 words)

La Liga

Real Valladolid v Almeria (1000)

Osasuna v Real Sociedad (1500)

Real Betis v Malaga (1700)

Valencia v Getafe (1900)

Sociedad, Villarreal seek to maintain push for Europe

MADRID - Sixth-placed Real Sociedad and Villarreal, in seventh, look to maintain their bids for European qualifying berths at Osasuna and home to Elche respectively. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

Serie A (1300 unless stated)

Sassuolo v AS Roma (1030)

Lazio v Parma

Sampdoria v Fiorentina

Torino v Cagliari

Verona v Genoa

Napoli v Juventus (1845)

Juve face tough trip to Napoli, Roma at lowly Sassuolo

MILAN - Runaway leaders Juventus, who are 14 points clear, visit third-placed Napoli without suspended striker and Serie A top scorer Carlos Tevez after second-placed AS Roma visit relegation-threatened Sassuolo. (SOCCER-ITALY (PIX), expect from 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

Bundesliga

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hamburg SV (1330)

Hanover 96 v Werder Bremen (1530)

Hamburg desperate for win at Moenchengladbach

BERLIN - Hamburg SV, who occupy the relegation playoff spot, visit Borussia Moenchengladbach hoping to turn their season around and avoid the club's first Bundesliga demotion. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect from 1530 GMT/1130 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 350 words)

Ligue 1

Stade Rennes v Bastia (1200)

Lille v En Avant Guingamp (1500)

Olympique Lyon v St Etienne (1900)

Dutch Championship (1230 unless stated)

Feyenoord v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1030)

Ajax Amsterdam v Twente Enschede

Roda JC Kerkrade v RKC Waalwijk

SC Cambuur v AZ Alkmaar

ADO Den Haag v PEC Zwolle (1430)

Ajax host Twente aiming for nine-point lead at the top

Ajax Amsterdam welcome fourth-placed Twente Enschede knowing a win would take them nine points clear at the top after title rivals PSV Eindhoven surprisingly lost to Groningen on Saturday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 400 words)

TENNIS

Sony Open (to March 30)

Nadal and Djokovic battle for Miami title

MIAMI - World number one Rafa Nadal will try to secure one of the few titles to elude him when he takes on number two Novak Djokovic in the final of the Sony Open. Nadal and three-time Miami winner Djokovic both should be well-rested after they were handed semi-final walkovers when their opponents withdrew. (TENNIS-MIAMI/, expect lead by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Malaysian Grand Prix, Kuala Lumpur (to 30)

Pole-to-flag Hamilton wins in Malaysia

SEPANG, Malaysia - Briton's Lewis Hamilton won the Malaysian Grand Prix with a pole-to-flag victory ahead of Nico Rosberg on Sunday in a first Mercedes one-two since they returned to Formula One as a works team in 2010. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Patrick Johnston, 600 words)

CRICKET

World Twenty20

Bangladesh v Pakistan, Dhaka, ICC World Twenty20

Australia v India, Dhaka, ICC World Twenty20

Pakistan win eliminates Bangladesh and Australia

MIRPUR - Pakistan kept alive their semi-final hopes with a 50-run victory over Bangladesh. The result meant hosts Bangladesh and Australia have no chance of reaching the last four. India, having qualified for the last four, will be eager to extend their perfect record to 4-0 against winless Australia. (CRICKET-WORLD/T20 (PIX), moved with further updates to follow, by Amlan Chakraborty, 450 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Texas Open (to 30) San Antonio

Bowditch seek first PGA Tour title in Texas

Australian Steven Bowditch takes a three-stroke lead into the final round at the Texas Open as he seeks his first PGA Tour victory, while Americans Matt Kuchar and Andrew Loupe are equal second at the TPC San Antonio. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 450 words)

CYCLING

Criterium International

Tour of Catalunya, Spain

Gent-Wevelgem race, Belgium

