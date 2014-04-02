Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League quarter-finals, 1st legs (1845)

Paris St Germain v Chelsea

Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

PSG face tough Chelsea test in Champions League last eight

PARIS - Paris St Germain face a stern test of their European credentials when they host 2012 winners Chelsea in a Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Parc des Princes (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/PSG (PIX, TV), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)

- -

Real eye last-four berth against injury-hit Dortmund

MADRID - Real Madrid can take a big stride towards securing a place in the Champions League semi-finals when they host injury-hit Borussia Dortmund, who knocked them out at the same stage last season (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL (PIX) expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Serie A

AS Roma v Parma (1630 GMT)

Roma aim to consolidate second place at Parma

AS Roma face a tricky trip to sixth-placed Parma aiming to move nine points clear of Napoli in third and secure direct Champions League qualification while their opponents try to stay in the hunt for a Europa League spot (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect at 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- -

Dutch Championship (1645 GMT)

Twente Enschede v ADO Den Haag

Utrecht v SC Cambuur

Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v NAC Breda

Heracles Almelo v Feyenoord

RKC Waalwijk v Ajax Amsterdam

Ajax visit lowly Waalwijk as they close in on title

AMSTERDAM - Dutch league leaders Ajax Amsterdam can take another step towards the title with a win at struggling RKC Waalwijk while second-placed Feyenoord, eight points behind with five games left, visit mid-table Heracles Almelo (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect at 1845 GMT/2:45 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix preview

Mercedes chasing third win in a row

MANAMA - The spotlights, all 5,000 of them, will be on Mercedes team mates Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton on Sunday when Bahrain adds another novel twist to an already changed Formula One landscape. The pair are one-two in the championship with a win apiece after the season's first two races. MOTOR RACING-PRIX, moved, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We have also moved a drivers' form sheet and statistics.

- - - -

CRICKET

World Twenty20 in Bangladesh (to 6)

Savvy Windies capable of defending world title

Cricket's 20-over format is tailor-made for the powerful West Indians and there is no reason why they cannot become the first team to defend the World Twenty20 title in Bangladesh, skipper Darren Sammy said (CRICKET-WORLD/T20 (PIX), moved, by Amlan Chakraborty, 450 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Scherzer leads Tigers in clash with Royals

The Detroit Tigers will send 2013 Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the mound against the visiting Kansas City Royals in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NBA

Teams chasing playoff berths as season winds down

The Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Bobcats are among the teams in action still looking to secure their ticket to the playoffs on a busy night that has 13 games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NHL

Bruins look to extend torrid pace in Detroit

The red-hot Boston Bruins, who have not lost in regulation since March 1, visit the Detroit Red Wings looking to record their 16th win in the last 17 games in one of four games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 475 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA: Family Circle Cup (to 6)

Jankovic, Errani among those seeking last 16 berths

Last year's runner-up Jelena Jankovic, American Venus Williams and third-seed Sara Errani are among those in third-round action at the Family Circle Cup in Charleston, South Carolina (TENNIS-WTA/, expect by 0130 GMT/9:30 PM ET, 350 words)

