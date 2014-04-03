Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Mercedes drivers gear up for Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

MANAMA - Mercedes team mates Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton meet the media ahead of a Bahrain Grand Prix they look likely to dominate on Sunday. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 450 words)

- - - -

EUROPA LEAGUE

Quarter-final first legs

AZ Alkmaar v Benfica (1905)

Basel v Valencia (1905)

Porto v Sevilla (1905)

Olympique Lyon v Juventus (1905)

Juventus face tough Lyon trip in Europa League

LONDON - Serie A leaders Juventus face a tough first leg at French side Lyon as they bid to reach the semi-finals of Europe's second-tier club competition. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

World Twenty20 in Bangladesh (to 6)

First semi-final: Sri Lanka v West Indies, Mirpur (1300)

Familiar conditions give West Indies edge over Sri Lanka

MIRPUR - Having played all their group matches in Mirpur, holders West Indies will have a clear advantage in the first semi-final against Sri Lanka who qualified in Chittagong and will have to quickly adapt to the conditions at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. (CRICKET-WORLD/T20 (PIX), expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 pm ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 450 words)

- - - -

GOLF

2014 Masters preview package

We look ahead to next week's Masters with an eight-part package consisting of an overall preview, features on the defending champion Adam Scott, the 2012 winner Bubba Watson and former world number one Rory McIlroy, as well as a hole-by-hole look at the Augusta national course, a factbox on the tournament, a list of former champions and statistical records from the tournament. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 900 words)

See also:

(GOLF-MASTERS/SCOTT/, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Julian Linden, 600 words)

(GOLF-MASTERS/WATSON, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

(GOLF-MATSERS/MCILROY/, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 600 words)

(GOLF-MASTERS/COURSE/, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 1200 words)

(GOLF-MASTERS/FACTBOX/, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 350 words)

(GOLF-MASTERS/CHAMPIONS/, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 250 words)

(GOLF-MASTERS/STATISTICS/, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 350 words)

Houston Open (to 6)

The Houston Open, the last PGA Tour event before the Masters, gets underway in Texas. The tournament has attracted a stellar field, including British Open champion Phil Mickelson and two-time major winner Rory McIlroy, as well as plenty of players needing to win the event to earn a trip to Augusta National. (GOLF-PGA/HOUSTON, expect first copy by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Kraft Nabisco Championship (to 6)

South Korea's Park In-bee will defend her Kraft Nabisco Championship title at Rancho Mirage in California when the first women's major of 2014 begins in the Californian desert. (GOLF-LPGA/ expect first copy by 2200 GMT, 6 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA: Family Circle Cup (to 6)

Venus faces Bouchard at Family Circle Cup

Former world number one Venus Williams faces rising Canadian Eugenie Bouchard while Slovakia's Jana Cepelova, who upset Serena Williams in the second round, meets Russian Elena Vesnina at the Family Circle Cup in Charleston, South Carolina. (TENNIS-WTA/, expect by 0130 GMT/9:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Red Sox and Orioles square off in Baltimore

The reigning World Series champion Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles in their third game of the new Major League Baseball season while last season's National League winners, the St. Louis Cardinals, are away to Cincinnati. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 1,000 words)

- - - -

NBA

Spurs and Thunder in heavyweight clash

The San Antonio Spurs face Oklahoma City Thunder in a clash between the top two ranked teams in the National Basketball Association's Western Conference while the playoff-bound Los Angeles Clippers host the Dallas Mavericks (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0530 GMT/130 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Leafs face tough test against high-flying Bruins

TORONTO - After finally snapping their eight-game losing streak, the Toronto Maple Leafs face a tough task making it two wins in a row when they host the Boston Bruins, who have the best record of any team in the National Hockey League this season. (NHL-LEAFS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

- -

Rangers look to close in on playoffs

The New York Rangers, among more than dozen teams battling to secure one of the remaining playoff spots, travel to Colorado while the reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks host Minnesota on a busy night in the National Hockey League. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 475 words)

- -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London duty editor: Justin Palmer)