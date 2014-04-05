Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Aston Villa v Fulham

Cardiff City v Crystal Palace

Hull City v Swansea City

Newcastle United v Manchester United

Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion

Chelsea v Stoke City (1630)

City keep pressure at top of Premier League with Saints win

LONDON - A two-goal sucker punch moments before halftime helped Manchester City beat Southampton 4-1 on Saturday and keep the pressure on at the top of the Premier League table, as Jay Rodriguez's World Cup hopes were hit by a knee injury. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Josh Reich, 600 words)

- -

La Liga

Atletico Madrid v Villarreal (1400)

Barcelona v Real Betis (1600)

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid (1800)

Rayo Vallecano v Celta Vigo (2000)

Atletico, Real face tough tests, Barca host lowly Betis

MADRID - La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid host seventh-placed Villarreal while Real Madrid, who are third, visit sixth-placed Real Sociedad in two of the title rivals' toughest remaining games, while second-placed champions Barcelona host bottom side Real Betis. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Barca members vote on plans for remodelled Nou Camp stadium

BARCELONA - Barcelona's members have a chance to vote on the board's plans to remodel the Nou Camp stadium and the surrounding area in a referendum. (SOCCER-SPAIN/BARCELONA-STADIUM (PIX, TV), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Serie A

Chievo Verona v Verona (1600)

Inter Milan v Bologna (1845)

Under pressure Mazzarri desperate for Inter victory

Walter Mazzarri's Inter Milan future is in the balance as they host Bologna with media reports suggesting the coach could be sacked if his fifth-placed side, who are three points behind Fiorentina but have three teams breathing down their necks, do not qualify for the Europa League. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Terry Daley, 500 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Paris St Germain v Stade de Reims (1500)

Bastia v Sochaux

Bordeaux v Stade Rennes

En Avant Guingamp v Montpellier HSC

FC Lorient v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC

Toulouse v Lille

PSG close in on title with home game against Reims

PARIS - Paris St Germain, without injured striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, aim to0 continue their march towards retaining the Ligue 1 title with a home win over Stade Reims that would put them 16 points clear of Monaco, who play on Sunday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

Bundesliga (1330 unless stated)

Nuremberg v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz

FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich

Werder Bremen v Schalke 04

VfB Stuttgart v Freiburg

Borussia Dortmund v VfL Wolfsburg (1630)

- -

Dutch Championship (1745 unless stated)

Heerenveen v PSV Eindhoven (1645)

NEC Nijmegen v SC Cambuur

NAC Breda v Twente Enschede

Heracles Almelo v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1845)

Twente visit Breda pushing for Champions League spot

AMSTERDAM - Third-placed Twente Enschede travel to NAC Breda needing a win to move within a point of Feyenoord who occupy the second Champions League qualifying spot and play on Sunday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect by 1845 GMT/2:45 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir (to 6)

Hamilton chases pole position hat-trick

MANAMA - Lewis Hamilton looks favourite to chalk up a hat-trick of pole positions with championship leaders Mercedes after dominating Friday practice under the Bahrain floodlights. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), by Alan Baldwin, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

HORSE RACING

Grand National, Aintree, England

LIVERPOOL, England - Teaforthree, who was third last year, is set to start as Grand National favourite and could become the first Welsh-trained winner of the famous steeplechase since 1905. (HORSERACING/NATIONAL (PIX), expect from 1535 GMT/11:35 AM ET, by Justin Palmer, 500 words)

- -

Kentucky Derby hopefuls lineup in New York/California races

Some of the leading contenders for next month's Kentucky Derby will be in action in the time honoured Wood Memorial in New York and the Santa Anita Derby in California - two of the key lead-up races on the road to Churchill Downs. (HORSERACING-KENTUCKY/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Houston Open (to 6)

Garcia and Kuchar have buffer in Houston

Sergio Garcia and American Matt Kuchar have some breathing space over the field as the Spaniard takes a one-shot lead into the third round of the final PGA Tour event before the Masters. GOLF-PGA/HOUSTON, expect copy by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

LPGA Tour: Kraft Nabisco Championship (to 6)

Wie in contention at first LPGA major

Michelle Wie is part of an impressive leaderboard going into the third round at the first major of the LPGA season, the Kraft Nabisco Championship. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Davis Cup quarter-finals (to 6)

France v Germany, Nancy (0-2)

Italy v Britain, Naples (1-1)

Switzerland v Kazakhstan, Geneva (1-1)

Holders Czech reach semis, France on brink of defeat

LONDON - The Czech Republic wasted little time wrapping up their tie against Japan after the defending champions took an unassailable 3-0 lead. France must clinch their rubber to stay in the hunt against Germany as Switzerland bid to move ahead versus Kazakhstan and Britain play catch up against Italy after bad light stopped play on Friday. (TENNIS-DAVIS/ moved with other stories to follow.)

- -

WTA: Family Circle Cup (to 6)

Bouchard continues triumphant run in Charleston

Rising Canadian hopeful Eugenie Bouchard, who upset second-seeded Serbian Jelena Jankovic in the quarter-finals, takes on Germany's Andrea Petkovic in the last four at the Family Circle Cup in Charleston, South Carolina. (TENNIS-WTA/, expect by 0130 GMT/9:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Super Rugby round eight

Cheetahs v Chiefs, Bloemfontein (1300)

Lions v Crusaders, Johannesburg (1505)

Stormers v Waratahs, Cape Town (1710)

Barrett's boot fires profligate 'Canes past Bulls

Wellington Hurricanes made heavy work of it but 20 points from the boot of Beauden Barrett gave them a first Super Rugby win over South Africa's Bulls since 2008, while Western Force's 32-29 victory over the Queensland Reds gave them a fourth successive win. (RUGBY-SUPER/, moved with further match reports to follow, 250 words)

- -

Heineken Cup quarter-finals

Munster v Toulouse (1230)

Clermont Auvergne v Leicester (1500)

Ulster v Saracens (1730)

Ireland's Munster take on four-times champions Toulouse

LONDON - Munster, twice Heineken Cup winners, take on Toulouse, the most successful side in the tournament's history with four victories, in the pick of the day's quarter-finals. Last year's runners-up Clermont-Auvergne play twice winners Leicester and Irish side Ulster face England's Saracens. (RUGBY-HEINEKEN/ (WRAPUP 1), expect first lead by 1430 GMT/1030 AM ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

World Twenty20 in Bangladesh (to 6)

Dhoni, India stand on the cusp of record treble

MIRPUR, Bangladesh - Under a charismatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, world champions India could seal an unprecedented limited-overs treble with victory against neighbours Sri Lanka in Sunday's World Twenty20 final. (CRICKET-WORLD/T20-INDIA (PIX), moved, by Amlan Chakraborty, 450 words)

Malinga wants World T20 farewell gift for departing greats

MIRPUR, Bangladesh - Winning the World Twenty20 title will be a perfect farewell gift for the departing Sri Lankan greats Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara, stand-in skipper Lasith Malinga said. (CRICKET-WORLD/T20-LANKA (PIX), moved, by Amlan Chakraborty, 450 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Mariners take on AL West favorites Oakland A's

The Seattle Mariners, who surprisingly opened their season with three consecutive wins over the Angels, face American League West favorites the Oakland A's in the third game of a four-game series at Oakland in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NBA

Bobcats visit Cavaliers, have eyes on playoffs

The Charlotte Bobcats try to stay in the running for their first playoff spot in four years when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in one of six games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

- - - -

NHL

Red Wings take postseason hopes to Montreal

The Detroit Red Wings continue their chase for an Eastern Conference postseason spot when they visit the playoff-bound Montreal Canadiens in one of 11 games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 475 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Asia duty editor: John O'Brien)