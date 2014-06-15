Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

SOCCER

World Cup, Brazil (to July 13)

GROUP E

Switzerland v Ecuador, Brasilia (1600)

Switzerland face Ecuador for first time in Group E opener

BRASILIA - Switzerland and Ecuador meet for the first time in a full international as they kick off their campaigns in a Group E match with no obvious favourite. (SOCCER-WORLD/M9-SUI-ECU (PIX), expect from 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Patrick Johnson, 600 words)

- -

France v Honduras, Porto Alegre (1900)

France and Honduras meet with plenty to prove

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Honduras, chasing a first World Cup win and France, who are looking to atone for a disastrous showing four years ago in South Africa, clash in their Group E opener. (SOCCER-WORLD/M10-FRA-HON, (PIX), expect by 2230 GMT/6.30 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Angus MacSwan, 500 words)

- -

GROUP F

Argentina v Bosnia, Rio de Janeiro (2200)

Messi hoping to shine as Argentina face debutants Bosnia

RIO DE JANEIRO - Lionel Messi aims to make a real impact at the World Cup for the first time as Argentina start bid for a third world title when they face debutants Bosnia in their opening Group F game at the Maracana. (SOCCER-WORLD/M11-ARG-BOS), expect by 2230 GMT/6.30 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 500 words. Additional sidebars from Bill Schomberg and Simon Evans).

- -

We will also be running a separate World Cup Schedule at various times throughout the day for the duration of the tournament, offering previews, spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil.

- - - -

GOLF

U.S. Open (to 15)

Kaymer leads by five heading into last round of U.S. Open

PINEHURST, North Carolina - Germany's Martin Kaymer takes a commanding five-shot lead into Sunday's final round at Pinehurst after finishing the third round at eight-under par. Americans Rickie Fowler and Erik Compton were tied for second at three-under, one clear of Henrik Stenson and long-hitting American Dustin Johnson. Brandt Snedeker is the only other player under par. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect first story by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Aegon Championships, London, (to 15)

Dimitrov takes on Lopez in final

LONDON - Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, conqueror of top seed Stanislas Wawrinka on Saturday, takes on Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in the final of the Wimbledon warmup event. (TENNIS-MEN/QUEENS, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

Gerry Weber Open, Halle, Germany (to 15)

Federer aiming for seventh Halle crown

Former world number one Roger Federer bids to win the Halle title for the seventh time when he meets Colombian Alejandro Falle in the final. (TENNIS-MEN/HALLE, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka, first test (to 16)

Sri Lanka bowled out as England seek to build advantage

LONDON - Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews brought up his third test century early on the fourth day of the opening match against England at Lord's on Sunday, shortly before his side were dismissed for 453 to give the hosts a 122 run lead. (CRICKET-LANKA/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Josh Reich, 500 words)

- -

Bangladesh v India, Dhaka, first ODI

Copy on merit

- - - -

CYCLING

Criterium du Dauphine (to 15)

Contador in control in France

Twice Tour de France champion Alberto Contador takes an eight-second lead over Britain's Chris Froome into the final stage of the French race. (CYCLING-DAUPHINE/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Tour of Switzerland (to 22)

Copy on merit

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Spurs look to close out NBA Championship

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs are looking to clinch the NBA Championship at home against the Miami Heat. The Spurs have played brilliantly to grab a commanding 3-1 led in the best-of-seven series against the hot favourites and defending champions. (NBA-FINALS/ (PIX), expect first story by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by Steve Ginsburg, 600 words)

- -

BASEBALL

Red Sox at home to Indians while Rockies visit Giants

The reigning World Series champion Boston Red Sox host the Cleveland Indians in the American League East while the National League leading San Francisco Giants are at home to the Colorado Rockies in a busy day featuring 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Duty editor: Pritha Sarkar)