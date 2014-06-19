Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

WORLD CUP (to July 13)

GROUP C

Colombia v Ivory Coast, Brasilia (1600)

Colombia and Ivory Coast eye second wins

BRASILIA - Ivory Coast face Colombia with both sides aiming for their second Group C win which would put them within sight of the knockout stages. (SOCCER-WORLD/M21-COL-CIV (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Patrick Johnston, Iain Rogers and Brian Homewood, 600 words)

- -

Japan v Greece, Natal (2200)

Japan and Greece look to get campaigns back on track

NATAL, Brazil - Japan and Greece will look to get their campaigns back on track when they meet in Group C after both lost their opening games. (SOCCER-WORLD/M22-JPN-GRE (PIX, TV), expect by 2345 GMT/7:45 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 450 words)

- -

GROUP D

Uruguay v England, Sao Paulo (1900)

Uruguay face England in Group D clash

SAO PAULO - Uruguay and England, both beaten in their opening games, need a win to keep alive any realistic hopes of progressing to the knockout stage. (SOCCER-WORLD/M23-URU-ENG (PIX, TV), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 600 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Wimbledon previews

Wimbledon stage set for returning hero Murray

LONDON - When Andy Murray walks into Wimbledon on Monday to begin what he hopes will be the successful defence of his title he may be feeling a little lighter than usual at this time of year. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/MEN (PREVIEW), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 900 words)

- -

Sharapova still a force to be reckoned with 10 years on

LONDON - More worldly, significantly richer and with a men's singles title contender on her arm, Maria Sharapova will be aiming for a second Wimbledon crown, 10 years after her first, when the grasscourt slam begins on Monday. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/WOMEN (PREVIEW), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 800 words)

- -

We will also move a list of previous men's and women's champions.

- -

ATP/WTA:

Den Bosch Open, Netherlands (to 21)

Eastbourne International, England (to 21)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Austrian Grand Prix

SPIELBERG, Austria - Formula One returns to Austria this weekend for the first time in 11 years. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, one of only four current drivers to have raced previously at the Red Bull Ring, will be among those talking to the media. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, expect from 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Connecticut (to 22)

Watson and Kuchar the leading lights at TPC River Highlands

U.S. Masters champion Bubba Watson, after missing the cut at the U.S. Open, returns to one of his most treasured venues for this week's PGA Tour event at the TPC River Highlands. World number three Watson and fifth-ranked Matt Kuchar head the field going into Thursday's opening round. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

European Tour: Irish Open, Fota Island (to 22)

Rory McIlroy is hoping to celebrate his homecoming at the Irish Open with a return to the top of the Race to Dubai. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

LPGA

U.S. Open (to 22)

Park targets fifth major victory in Pinehurst Open

South Korean Park Inbee launches her bid on Pinehurst's challenging No. 2 Course to become the first player since Australian Karrie Webb, in 2001, to win back-to-back U.S. Women's Open titles. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 450 words)

- - - -

HORSE RACING

Royal Ascot (to 20)

Queen's Estimate bids for two in a row

ASCOT, England - Britain's Queen Elizabeth is looking to win the Gold Cup for the second successive year with Estimate. (HORSERACING-ASCOT/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Andy Nutting, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

West Indies v New Zealand, Trinidad, second test (to 20)

New Zealand under pressure in Port of Spain

New Zealand, needing another 166 runs to make the home side bat again, resume their second innings on 73 for one on day four at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 450 words)

- -

Bangladesh v India, Dhaka, third ODI

- - - -

BASEBALL

Nationals host Braves at start of pivotal four-game set

The Washington Nationals and visiting Atlanta Braves, who are in a tight battle for top spot in the National League East division, play the first of a pivotal four-game set in one of 12 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Switzerland (to 22)

