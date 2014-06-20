Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

WORLD CUP (to July 13)

GROUP D

Italy v Costa Rica, Recife (1600)

Organised Costa Rica eye another upset against Italy

RECIFE, Brazil - Costa Rica and their collection of nimble attacking talents are hoping to produce another World Cup shock when they face Italy and their maverick striker Mario Balotelli. (SOCCER-WORLD/M24-ITA-CRC, expect by 1800 GMT, 2 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 600 words)

GROUP E

Switzerland v France, Salvador (1900)

Footballing feast promised by French and Swiss

SALVADOR, Brazil - Neighbours France and Switzerland have predicted a festival for the footballing connoisseur as they both seek a second Group E win in their derby clash at the Fonte Nova arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M25-SUI-FRA, PIX, TV, expect from 2045 GMT/4.45PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 600 words)

Honduras v Mexico, Curitibia (2200)

Ecuador and Honduras seek to keep hopes alive

CURITIBA, Brazil - Ecuador and Honduras, both beaten in their opening games, chase a victory that would revive their hopes of reaching the last 16 with the loser facing likely elimination. (SOCCER-WORLD/M26-HON-ECU (PIX, TV), expect from 2350 GMT/7.50 PM ET, by Keith Weir and Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

MOTOR RACING

Austrian Grand Prix (to 22)

Red Bull look to dominate practice in home race

SPIELBERG, Austria - Australian Daniel Ricciardo is hoping Red Bull can build on the momentum created by the team's victory in Canada two weeks ago during practice for Sunday's home grand prix in Austria. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 500 words)

GOLF

European Tour: Irish Open, Fota Island, Cork (to 22)

Ilonen leads way as McIlroy fights to make cut

Finn Mikko Ilonen takes a two-shot lead into the second round while world number six Rory McIlroy faces a battle to make the cut after opening with a three-over-par 74. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

PGA Tour:

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship (to 22) Cromwell, Connecticut

Steele in control after opening with 62 at River Highlands

American Brendan Steele, seeking a second PGA Tour victory, takes a one-shot lead into Friday's second round at the TPC River Highlands after opening with a flawless eight-under-par 62. Masters champion Bubba Watson trails by five strokes. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 350 words)

LPGA Tour: U.S. Open, Pinehurst, North Carolina (to 22)

American Lewis in early command at Pinehurst

World number one Stacy Lewis takes a one-stroke lead over fellow American Michelle Wie into the second round after opening with a three-under-par 67 on the tricky Pinehurst No. 2 Course. Thirty players are yet to complete the first round due to the threat of lightning late on Thursday. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect first story by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 500 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA:

Den Bosch Open, Netherlands (to 21)

Eastbourne International, England (to 21)

Copy on merit

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka, Leeds, second test (to 24)

Headingley the venue for deciding match

LEEDS, England - England's bowlers made a positive start on day one of the second test match at Leeds, removing openers Kaushal Silva and Dimuth Karunaratne cheaply as the visitors progressed to 74 for two wickets at lunch. (CRICKET-LANKA/, moved with updates to follow, by Tom Hayward, 400 words)

West Indies v New Zealand, Trinidad, second test (to 20)

Kiwis staring defeat in the face at Port of Spain

New Zealand resume on 257 for eight on the fifth and final day at Port Of Spain, just 18 runs ahead of West Indies who are 1-0 down in the series. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

SWIMMING

Phelps takes next step in competitive comeback

Michael Phelps, competing in just his third meet since retiring after the 2012 London Olympics, will contest the 100 metres freestyle and 100m butterfly in the Grand Prix at Santa Clara. (SWIMMING-PHELPS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Brewers look to pad lead atop NL Central

The Milwaukee Brewers will try to pad their lead atop the National League Central division when they visit the Colorado Rockies in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Switzerland (to 22)

