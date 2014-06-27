Soccer-Liverpool's Markovic joins Hull on loan
Jan 23 Liverpool's Serbia winger Lazar Markovic has joined Hull City on loan for the rest of the season, the Yorkshire club said on their website (www.hullcitytigers.com) on Monday.
Reuters sports schedule at 1415 GMT on Friday:
- - - -
SOCCER
WORLD CUP (until July 13)
Suarez bite and ban overshadows World Cup first round
SAO PAULO - For 13 glorious days in Brazil the feel-good factor flourished at the World Cup as the football flowed, the goals gushed and fans revelled in the tournament's return to its spiritual home. Then along came Luis Suarez. (SOCCER-WORLD/REVIEW (PIX) expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 600 words)
- -
We will also be running a separate World Cup Schedule at various times throughout the day for the duration of the tournament, offering previews, spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil. (SPORTS-NEWS-SCHEDULE-UNPLANNED)
- - - -
TENNIS
WIMBLEDON (to July 5)
Murray is one of four former winners on Centre Court
LONDON - Defending champion Andy Murray's match will complete a heavyweight Centre Court lineup on Friday that boasts four former Wimbledon winners and includes Venus Williams' return to the main stage. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar, Clare Lovell and Michael Hann, 800 words)
- - - -
GOLF
European Tour: BMW International, Germany (to 29)
Willett and Cabrera-Bello share lead
Britain's Danny Willett and Rafa Cabrera-Bello of Spain share the lead going into the second round while U.S. Open champion Martin Kaymer starts out seven strokes off the pace at Gut Larchenhof, near Duesseldorf. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)
- -
PGA Tour: Quicken Loans National (to 29) Bethesda, Maryland
Chalmers in early command at challenging Congressional
Australian Greg Chalmers, seeking his first PGA Tour victory, takes a one-shot lead into Friday's second round at Congressional Country Club after opening with a five-under-par 66 in tricky scoring conditions. Twice former champion Tiger Woods trails by eight strokes in his first tournament since early March. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 450 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
West Indies v New Zealand, Barbados, third test (to 20)
Kiwis aim to hit back after being bowled out for 293
West Indies, replying to New Zealand's first innings total of 293, resume on 32 without loss on the second day of the third and deciding test. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 350 words)
- - - -
NHL
Panthers set to kick off NHL Draft with first overall pick
The first round of the National Hockey League's 2014 Draft gets underway at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center where the Florida Panthers have the first overall pick. (NHL-DRAFT/ (PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 400 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Yankees host rival Red Sox
The New York Yankees host the American League East rival Boston Red Sox in the opener of a three-game set while the Oakland Athletics will try to pad their lead atop the AL West when they visit the Miami Marlins in two of the 16 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
