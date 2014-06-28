Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

SOCCER

WORLD CUP (until July 13)

Brazil v Chile, Belo Horizonte (1600)

Brazil hope history repeats itself against Chile

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Brazil hope to repeat past World Cup defeats of Chile in their last-16 knockout game in Belo Horizonte's Mineirao stadium but 'La Roja' believe they can ruin the hosts' party after a great start to the tournament including a defeat of reigning champions Spain. (SOCCER-WORLD/M49-BRA-CHI, (PIX, TV), by Karolos Grohmann, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 600 words)

- -

Colombia v Uruguay, Rio de Janeiro (2000)

In-form Colombia take on Suarez-less Uruguay

RIO DE JANEIRO - Colombia should be full of confidence after three group wins when they take on Uruguay without their leading striker Luis Suarez. (SOCCER-WORLD/M50-COL-URU, (PIX, TV), by Mike Collett, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 600 words)

- -

- - - -

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON (to July 5)

Big guns attempt to secure places in last 16

LONDON - Former Wimbledon champions Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova will all be aiming to book their places in the last 16. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar, Clare Lovell and Tom Hayward, 800 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

South Africa v Scotland, Port Elizabeth (1500)

Debut for IRB junior player of year Pollard

South Africa and Scotland field youthful sides in a one-off test that features a Springbok debut for International Rugby Board junior player of the year Handre Pollard at flyhalf. (RUGBY-SAFRICA/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: BMW International, Germany (to 29)

Spanish pair Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett of Britain and Argentine Emiliano Grillo share the lead going into the third round at Gut Larchenhof, near Duesseldorf. GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)GOLF

- -

PGA Tour: Quicken Loans National (to 29) Bethesda, Maryland

Leishman in four-way tie for lead at challenging Congressional

Australians Marc Leishman and Oliver Goss and Americans Patrick Reed and Ricky Barnes, will take a joint one-shot lead into the third round at Congressional Country Club where Tiger Woods missed the cut in his first tournament in three months. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/7.30 PM ET, 450 words)

- -

Champions Tour: Senior Players Championship (to 29) Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Langer in sole command at Fox Chapel

Germany's Bernhard Langer, seeking his third major title on the over-50s circuit, takes a two-shot lead over Americans Bill Glasson and Doug Garwood into the third round at Fox Chapel Golf Club after firing a six-under-par 64 on Friday. (GOLF-SENIORS/ (PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/7.30 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

West Indies v New Zealand, Barbados, third test (to 20)

Kiwis look for quick wickets on day three

West Indies, replying to New Zealand's first innings total of 293, resume on 169 for two on the third day in the deciding test in Bridgetown, Barbados. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Tanaka seeks 12th win as Yankees play rival Red Sox

Japan's Masahiro Tanaka goes for his Major League-leading 12th win as the New York Yankees face the visiting Boston Red Sox and countryman Yu Darvish takes the mound for the Texas Rangers against the visiting Minnesota Twins in two of the 16 games on the schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

U.S. championships (to 29) Sacramento California

