Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:
- - - -
SOCCER
WORLD CUP (to 13)
Argentina need more variety in attack to overcome Belgium
BRASILIA - Argentina need to add variety to their attack and liven up their midfield if they are to beat a rapidly-improving Belgium in the quarter-finals on Saturday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M60-ARG-BEL/PREVIEW, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)
See also (SOCCER-WORLD/M60-ARG-BEL (FACTBOX)
- -
In-form Netherlands braced for Costa Rica test
SALVADOR, Brazil - Netherlands start as overwhelming favourites to end the fairytale run of Costa Rica and reach the semi-finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/M60-NED-CRC (PREVIEW), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)
See also (SOCCER-WORLD/M59-NED-CRC (FACTBOX)
- -
We continue the build-up to the quarter-finals:
France v Germany
Brazil v Colombia
Argentina v Belgium
Netherlands v Costa Rica
(SOCCER-WORLD/, expect stories throughout)
- -
We will also be running a separate World Cup Schedule at various times throughout the day for the duration of the tournament, offering previews, spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil. (SPORTS-NEWS-SCHEDULE-UNPLANNED)
- - - -
TENNIS
WIMBLEDON (to 5)
Kvitova wins all-Czech showdown to reach second final
LONDON - Former champion Petra Kvitova moved within one match of capturing a second Wimbledon title, ending the plucky resistance of Lucie Safarova 7-6 (6) 6-1 in their all-Czech semi-final. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/KVITOVA (PIX), moved, by David Goodman)
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
British Formula One Grand Prix
Hamilton and Button in the spotlight
SILVERSTONE, England - British drivers Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton, a favourite to win with Mercedes on Sunday, face the media ahead of their home grand prix. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, PIX), expect from 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)
- - - -
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE
Cavendish and Froome discuss race plans
LEEDS, England - Champion Chris Froome and fellow Briton Mark Cavendish hold news conferences ahead of Saturday's opening stage. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Tour: Greenbrier Classic (to 6), White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
Watson ready for title bid
American world number three and U.S. Masters champion Bubba Watson, the highest-ranked player in the field, will launch his bid for a third PGA Tour victory of the year in Thursday's opening round on The Greenbrier's Old White Course. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 300 words)
- -
European Tour: French Open (to 6), Versailles
Copy on merit
- -
Stricker may ultimately regret decision if he misses Open
LONDON - Former U.S. Ryder Cup captain Curtis Strange says world number 18 Steve Stricker may live to regret his decision if he chooses to miss this month's British Open at Hoylake. (GOLF-OPEN/STRICKER (INTERVIEW), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 600 words)
- - - -
ATHLETICS
DIAMOND LEAGUE
Gay back in action in Lausanne
LAUSANNE - Tyson Gay, the joint second fastest man in the world, returns to 100 metres action at the Diamond League meeting in Switzerland after serving a one-year doping ban. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/LAUSANNE, expect from 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by John Mehaffey, 600 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Tanaka seeks MLB-leading 12th win
Japanese rookie Masahiro Tanaka (11-3) looks to become the season's first 12-game winner when he takes the mound for the New York Yankees against the host Minnesota Twins in one of nine games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
RUGBY
Super Rugby, Round 18
Chiefs v Hurricanes
Lions v Rebels
The defending champion Waikato Chiefs and Hurricanes clash in a do-or-die match on Friday, with the victors keeping their playoff hopes alive going into the final game of the season. (RUGBY-SUPER/, expect match reports from 0830 GMT/4:30 AM ET, 200 words)
- - - - (London duty editor: Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.