SOCCER

WORLD CUP (to July 13)

World Cup final

Germany v Argentina (1900 GMT)

Germany face Argentina in World Cup final

RIO DE JANEIRO - Three-times champions Germany take on twice winners Argentina in a repeat of the 1986 and 1990 finals. Germany, buoyed by their 7-1 semi-final drubbing of hosts Brazil, must contain the threat of Argentina's four-times world player of the year Lionel Messi. (SOCCER-WORLD/M64-GER-ARG, expect first lead by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mike Collett, Karolos Grohmann, Andrew Cawthorne, Peter Rutherford and Simon Evans)

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 27)

Breakaway specialists on the move in stage nine

MULHOUSE - It should be a day for breakaway specialists as the Tour de France's ninth stage takes the peloton through the mountains from Gerardmer to Mulhouse. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

CRICKET

England v India, first test, Nottingham (to 13)

Draw on cards after records tumble in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, England - The England seamers took three early wickets in an eventful morning session on the fifth and final day of the opening test against India at Trent Bridge but the match still appeared to be heading for a draw. (CRICKET-INDIA/, moved, updates to follow. 400 words)

GOLF

European Tour: Scottish Open (to 13), Aberdeen

Warren eyeing home victory in Scottish Open

Marc Warren is eyeing a home triumph at the Scottish Open but will have to hold off the formidable challenge of the 2013 U.S. Open champion Justin Rose to prevail at Royal Aberdeen. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

LPGA Tour: Women's British Open (to 13) Southport, England

Park holds narrow lead at Royal Birkdale

South Korean Park Inbee takes a one-stroke advantage into the final round of the Women's British Open at Royal Birkdale after a two-stroke penalty cost Ahn Sun-ju the lead in the third women's major of the season. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 2100 GMT/6 PM ET, 300 words)

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic (to 13) Silvis, Illinois

Harman leads Stricker by one at TPC Deere Run

Brian Harman seeks his first victory on the PGA Tour as he takes a one-stroke lead over fellow American Steve Stricker into the final round. (GOLF-PGA/, expect end-of-day lead by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open (to 13) Edmond, Oklahoma

Sauers three clear at steamy Oak Tree National

American Gene Sauers has a handy cushion over compatriot Scott Dunlap and German Bernhard Langer heading into the final round. (GOLF-SENIORS/, expect end-of-day lead by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, 300 words)

SWIMMING

Phelps concludes Georgia test with 100m freestyle

Michael Phelps wraps up a pre-nationals test by swimming the 100 metres freestyle at the Bulldog Grand Slam in Georgia as he continues his comeback from retirement. (SWIMMING-PHELPS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 350 words)

BASEBALL

Giants and Dodgers jockey for top spot in NL West

The San Francisco Giants host the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers are home to the San Diego Padres as the Giants and Dodgers jockey for the top spot in the National League West in the final day before the All-Star break. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP Tour:

Hall of Fame Championship, Newport, Rhode Island (to 13)

Karlovic faces Hewitt for Hall of Fame title

Second-seeded Ivo Karlovic of Croatia meets third-seeded Australian Lleyton Hewitt in the final of the Hall of Fame championships in Newport, Rhode Island. (TENNIS-MEN/FAME (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 350 words)

Swedish Open, Bastad (to 13)

Stuttgart Cup, Germany (to 13)

WTA Tour:

Gastein International, Austria (to 13)

Budapest Grand Prix, Hungary (to 13)

