SOCCER

Premier League

Van Gaal arrives on the crest of a wave of expectation

Louis van Gaal arrives for his new job at Manchester United on Wednesday on a wave of expectation following the World Cup finals in Brazil where his reputation was greatly enhanced. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/VANGAAL, moved, by Mark Gleeson, 500 words)

GOLF

British Open, Royal Liverpool Golf Club

McIlroy needs to banish that sinking Friday feeling

HOYLAKE, England - Rory McIlroy needs to start playing a few tricks on his mind in order to eliminate that sinking Friday feeling he has been experiencing, the former world number one said. (GOLF-OPEN/MCILROY (PIX), moved, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

Back surgery has given returning Woods a fresh perspective

HOYLAKE, England - Tiger Woods's back operation in March robbed the former world number one of a quarter of the golf season but at least it has given him a fresh outlook on his career. (GOLF-OPEN/WOODS (PIX), moved, by Tony Jimenez, 600 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 27)

Nibali holds news conference on Tour de France rest day

BESANCON, France - Yellow jersey holder is among those holding news conference on the Tour de France's first rest day (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot, 700 words)

BESANCON, France - Less than a year after taking over from Pat McQuaid in farcical circumstances, International Cycling Union (UCI) president Brian Cookson is facing a barrage of criticism of his handling of the governing body (CYCLING-UCI/, moved, by Julien Pretot, 900 words)

BASEBALL

Jeter to make 14th and final All-Star appearance

New York Yankees evergreen shortstop Derek Jeter makes his 14th and final appearance in the Midsummer Classic as AL starter Felix Hernandez (11-2) toes the rubber against NL starter Adam Wainwright (12-4) at Target Field in Minneapolis with home field advantage in the World Series on the line. (BASEBALL-ALLSTARS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

TENNIS

ATP: Bogota Open, Colombia (to 20)

German Open, Hamburg (to 20)

WTA: Swedish Open, Bastad (to 20)

Istanbul Cup (to 20)

