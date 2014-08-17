Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Liverpool v Southampton (1230)

Newcastle United v Manchester City (1500)

Champions City start at Newcastle, Liverpool host Saints

LONDON - Manuel Pellegrini's Manchester City open their title defence at Newcastle United, while last season's runners-up Liverpool start life without Luis Suarez versus a Southampton side who have sold them three players. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Josh Reich, 800 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1500 unless stated)

Olympique Marseille v Montpellier HSC

St Etienne v Stade de Reims

Bordeaux v Monaco (1900)

Monaco visit Bordeaux looking to atone for opening defeat

PARIS - Last season's Ligue 1 runners-up AS Monaco visit Bordeaux desperate for a win having surprisingly lost their opener at home to Lorient last weekend to disappoint new Portuguese manager Leonardo Jardim. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Andrew Callus, 300 words)

- -

German Cup first round (1230 unless stated)

Carl Zeiss Jena(IV) v Erzgebirge Aue(II)

Holstein Kiel(III) v TSV 1860 Munich(II)

Illertissen(IV) v Werder Bremen

SW Rehden(IV) v VfR Aalen(II)

USC Paloma v Hoffenheim

1. FC Neubrandenburg 04 v Karlsruhe SC(II) (1400)

Arminia Bielefeld(III) v SV Sandhausen(II) (1400)

Eintracht Trier(IV) v Freiburg (1400)

FC Wuerzburger Kickers(IV) v Fortuna Duesseldorf(II)(1400)

Preussen Muenster(III) v Bayern Munich (1400)

1. FC Magdeburg(IV) v FC Augsburg (1630)

RB Leipzig(II) v SC Paderborn (1630)

SV Darmstadt 98(II) v VfL Wolfsburg (1830)

Injury-hit Bayern start Cup defence at third tier club

BERLIN - Holders Bayern Munich will be without a string of key players due to injury, including Franck Ribery and Bastian Schweinsteiger, when they start their German Cup defence at third tier Preussen Muenster. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Dutch championship (1230 unless stated)

Excelsior v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1230)

Utrecht v Willem II Tilburg (1230)

Groningen v Heracles Almelo (1445)

Ajax thump Alkmaar

Champions Ajax Amsterdam, bidding for a record fifth straight Dutch league title picked up another three points after beating AZ Alkmaar 3-1. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect from 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

Argentine league championship

San Lorenzo take their bow as South American champions

BUENOS AIRES - San Lorenzo, who won the Libertadores Cup on Wednesday, take the field for the first time as South American champions at Racing Club, without their supporters due to a continuing ban on away fans aimed at curbing crowd violence in Argentina. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/CHAMPIONSHIP, expect by 2030 GMT/4.30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati (to 17)

Federer looks to make it six in Cincinnati

Five times champion Roger Federer faces sixth seed David Ferrer in the men's final at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/ (PIX), expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Serena seeks elusive Cincinnati title

Top seeded Serena Williams seeks her maiden Cincinnati title in her sixth appearance when she faces Serbian ninth seed Ana Ivanovic in the women's final of the last key tune-up ahead of the U.S. Open. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v India fifth test, The Oval, London

England eye series victory after Root century

LONDON - Joe Root's unbeaten 149 put England in complete control of the final test against India and they picked up the wickets of openers Murali Vijay and Gautam Gambhir before lunch on the third day on Sunday. (CRICKET-INDIA/, moved with updates to follow, by Ed Osmond, 500 words)

- -

Sri Lanka v Pakistan second test, Colombo (to 18)

Herath takes four more as Sri Lanka edge towards victory

COLOMBO - Left-arm spinner Rangana Herath captured four more Pakistan wickets to take his match tally to a career best 13 as Sri Lanka edged closer to victory in Mahela Jayawardene's farewell test. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, moved, 650 words)

- -

Zimbabwe v South Africa, 1st ODI

Neighbours clash in World Cup preparations

BULAWAYO - South Africa will rest their frontline pace attack as they experiment in the first of three one-day internationals against neighbours Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in early preparations for both countries for next year's World Cup. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

LPGA Tour: LPGA Championship (to 17) Pittsford, New York

American Brittany Lincicome has a narrow lead entering the final round at the fourth major of the year on the LPGA circuit. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship (to 17) Greensboro, North Carolina

GREENSBORO, North Carolina - Five-times PGA Tour winner Nick Watney, seeking to salvage a disappointing season, has a one-stroke lead heading into the final round, but 12 players are within four shots on a crowded leaderboard (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: Czech Republic, Brno

Marques on pole aiming for 11th straight win this season

World champion Marc Marquez, who has reeled off 10 wins in this year's 10 races, takes his ninth pole of the season for Repsol Honda ahead of Italians Andrea Dovizioso and Andrea Iannone on the front row. (MOTORCYCLING-PRIX/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Athletics host struggling Rangers

The Oakland Athletics, in a battle with the Los Angeles Angels for top spot in the American League West, visit the struggling Texas Rangers in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

European championships, Zurich

Copy on merit

