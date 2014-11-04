Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Champions League (1945 GMT unless stated)

Champions League group stage (to 5)

Group A

Juventus v Olympiakos Piraeus

Malmo v Atletico Madrid

Group B

Basel v Ludogorets

Real Madrid v Liverpool

Group C

Zenit St Petersburg v Bayer Leverkusen (1700)

Benfica v Monaco

Group D

Arsenal v Anderlecht

Borussia Dortmund v Galatasaray

Real look to seal knockout-round berth at home to Liverpool

MADRID - Holders and record winners Real Madrid can make it four victories out of four in Group B and secure a place in the knockout round with a win at home to Liverpool. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL (PIX, TV) expect by 2030 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

Juventus in desperate need of win over Olympiakos

TURIN - Juventus, with only three points from three games in Group A, are in desperate need of a win over Olympiakos on Tuesday while any other result will leave them on course for a second successive group stage elimination. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/JUVENTUS (PIX) expect by 2030 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 400 words)

We will also bring you individual reports on the other leading matches plus quotes and sidebars on merit. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET)

Previews

LONDON - Everyone at Manchester City is flying high after the 1-0 derby win over Manchester United at the weekend but they could all come crashing back to earth after Wednesday's meeting with CSKA Moscow in the Champions League (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CITY, moved, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

BERLIN - Bayern Munich are making short work of the Champions League group stage, the German giants aware that a home victory over Roma on Wednesday will advance them to the knockout round with two games to spare (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BAYERN, moved, 500 words)

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals

In the run up to the elite eight-man ATP World Tour Finals, that take place in London from Nov. 9-16, Reuters will run a series of exclusive interviews over five days.

We ran interviews with grand slam champions Marin Cilic and Stan Wawrinka plus Japanese trailblazer Kei Nishikori -- the first Asian man to contest a grand slam singles final this year.

Also included in the package will be interviews with twice grand slam champion Andy Murray and Tomas Berdych, who will compete at the season ender for the fifth year running.

Articles will be up to 950 words. A full Q&A with some of the players will also be included in the package (1,500 words) on Wednesday and Thursday.

Trend-setter Murray seeks London triple crown

PARIS - He is the man who sparked joyous scenes of celebration across a grateful nation when he ended Britain's 77-year wait for a Wimbledon men's champion. Yet 14 months later Andy Murray's towering frame was missing from the eight-man lineup featured on giant billboard posters plastered across the streets of London to advertise the ATP World Tour Finals. (TENNIS-MEN/FINALS-MURRAY (INTERVIEW), moved, 850 words)

WTA: Taipei Ladies Open, Taipei (to 9)

Open GDF Suez de Limoges, Limoges (to 9)

Merit copy only

NBA

Heat look to extend perfect start to season

The Miami Heat, who are the last undefeated team in the Eastern Conference, look to extend their perfect start to the season to 4-0 when they host Dwight Howard and the Houston Rockets in one of eight games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

NHL

Pens seek fifth straight win, Kings try to snap skid

Sidney Crosby and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins seek a fifth consecutive win when they visit the Minnesota Wild while the defending Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings try to snap a four-game ski when they visit the Dallas Stars in two of the 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe, Khulna, 2nd test (to 7)

Copy on merit

